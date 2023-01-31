SØLVE

Album: The Dark & The Wicked EP

Category: Experimental / Industrial / Dark Ambient

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-02-03





Although still possessing some of the witch house traits of ∆AIMON, Brandt Showers has labored long to extend his SØLVE project beyond them, with his more recent material also striving to evolve the dark ambient parameters that have been at its core since the beginning. Following his Earth Inferno album in 2022, The Dark & The Wicked might seem a bit on-the-nose as a title, but its three tracks certainly convey what it suggests. Swells of darkly oscillating drones ebb and flow ceaselessly, anchoring the listener to a perpetual state of cavernous isolation and dreadful anticipation… for what, who knows? “Watching” begins the proceedings in a languorous fashion, traversing slowly over the course of seven minutes across a shore of static splashes and rhythmic waves; a cold piano melody and a metronomic pulse of bass enter, and then a powerful and driving drumbeat. Contrary to its title, “Waiting” wastes no time immersing the listener in a martial atmosphere with the clatter of distant and thunderous drums, while “Everywhere” concludes the EP with shimmering synths and pianos with snappy and dynamic drumming, the slithery waves of dark ambience and distorted voices creating a noxious sonic haze. There are long stretches of monotony throughout The Dark & The Wicked, which is to be expected given the genre and the basic structure that SØLVE employs, but the briskness with which the tracks conclude after such laborious buildups is dubious. It’s hardly unsatisfying, but it’s an odd creative decision to end once an emotional climax is achieved. The EP is neither a dramatic departure nor a reimagining of what SØLVE has explored in the past, preferring to deliver simply and profusely on The Dark & The Wicked.



Track list:

Watching Waiting Everywhere



SØLVE

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)