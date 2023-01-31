Jan 2023 31

ReView: Solitary Experiments – Transcendent0

Posted In ReViews

Album CoverSolitary Experiments
Album: Transcendent
Category: Futurepop / Electro
Label: Out of Line Music
Release Date: 2022-10-28


 

Though trends in the scene come and go, there are always acts that hold fast to an established style, content to refine rather than reinvent and continue to tread the path chosen so long ago. Solitary Experiments is one such group, continuing to bear the standard of futurepop well after the genre’s collapse in the mid-to-late 2000s. This latest release, Transcendent finds the band continuing to exercise its well entrenched style with a few simple variations along the way.

That’s not to say the record is particularly lacking; Solitary Experiments does what they do quite well, just as one would expect from such a long tenured act. Tracks such as “Wonderland,” “Head Over Heels,” and lead single “Every Now and Then” are well composed pieces of futurepop with all the classic markers of the genre – sparkling arpeggios, emotive vocals, and club-friendly beats that would sound right at home on many a playlist of yesteryear. Many of the later cuts find the group operating in the harder electro side without eschewing club appeal. “Self-Fulfilling Prophecy” and “Zeitgeist” employ gloomier vocals that better fit the darker programming choices and atmosphere, while “The Great Unknown” benefits from a very respectable guest vocal from Kirlian Camera’s Elena Alice Fossi, her commanding presence elevating an electro arrangement that might have faltered with a lesser vocalist.

Though a record like Transcendent holds so few surprises, Solitary Experiments knows what the established audience wants to hear and does so with vigor and verve. While there’s hardly anything here that would convert a skeptic or anyone that might have soured on futurepop long ago, anyone with an interest in a record by Solitary Experiments this late into their career certainly knows what lies in store. With that in mind, Transcendent is an easy choice for longtime fans, as well as those willing to revisit the sound of the early aughts.
 
Track list:

  1. Wonderland
  2. Heart of Stone
  3. Every Now and Then
  4. Head Over Heels
  5. Zeitgeist
  6. Discipline
  7. Transcendent
  8. The Great Unknown
  9. End of Story
  10. Self-Fulfilling Prophecy
  11. In Agony
  12. Träumen
  13. Sea of Love
  14. Anyone Out There
  15. So Bizarre
  16. Every Now and Then [Rob Dust RMX]
  17. Heart of Stone [Grendel RMX]
  18. Wonderland [In Strict Confidence RMX]
  19. Heart of Stone [Run Level Zero RMX]
  20. Wonderland [Supreme Court RMX]
  21. Darkness Falls [Anxiolytic RMX by MC1R]
  22. Road to Horizon [Controlled Fusion RMX by Steffan Schuhrke]
  23. Immortal [Massiv In Mensch RMX]

 
Solitary Experiments
Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, Instagram
Out of Line Music
Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram
 
Ryan James (DreamXE)

Leave a Comment

ReGen Magazine