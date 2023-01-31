Solitary Experiments

Album: Transcendent

Category: Futurepop / Electro

Label: Out of Line Music

Release Date: 2022-10-28





Though trends in the scene come and go, there are always acts that hold fast to an established style, content to refine rather than reinvent and continue to tread the path chosen so long ago. Solitary Experiments is one such group, continuing to bear the standard of futurepop well after the genre’s collapse in the mid-to-late 2000s. This latest release, Transcendent finds the band continuing to exercise its well entrenched style with a few simple variations along the way.

That’s not to say the record is particularly lacking; Solitary Experiments does what they do quite well, just as one would expect from such a long tenured act. Tracks such as “Wonderland,” “Head Over Heels,” and lead single “Every Now and Then” are well composed pieces of futurepop with all the classic markers of the genre – sparkling arpeggios, emotive vocals, and club-friendly beats that would sound right at home on many a playlist of yesteryear. Many of the later cuts find the group operating in the harder electro side without eschewing club appeal. “Self-Fulfilling Prophecy” and “Zeitgeist” employ gloomier vocals that better fit the darker programming choices and atmosphere, while “The Great Unknown” benefits from a very respectable guest vocal from Kirlian Camera’s Elena Alice Fossi, her commanding presence elevating an electro arrangement that might have faltered with a lesser vocalist.

Though a record like Transcendent holds so few surprises, Solitary Experiments knows what the established audience wants to hear and does so with vigor and verve. While there’s hardly anything here that would convert a skeptic or anyone that might have soured on futurepop long ago, anyone with an interest in a record by Solitary Experiments this late into their career certainly knows what lies in store. With that in mind, Transcendent is an easy choice for longtime fans, as well as those willing to revisit the sound of the early aughts.



Track list:

Wonderland Heart of Stone Every Now and Then Head Over Heels Zeitgeist Discipline Transcendent The Great Unknown End of Story Self-Fulfilling Prophecy In Agony Träumen Sea of Love Anyone Out There So Bizarre Every Now and Then [Rob Dust RMX] Heart of Stone [Grendel RMX] Wonderland [In Strict Confidence RMX] Heart of Stone [Run Level Zero RMX] Wonderland [Supreme Court RMX] Darkness Falls [Anxiolytic RMX by MC1R] Road to Horizon [Controlled Fusion RMX by Steffan Schuhrke] Immortal [Massiv In Mensch RMX]



Ryan James (DreamXE)