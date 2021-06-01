Solar Fake

Album: Enjoy Dystopia

Category: Industrial / Electro

Label: Out of Line Music

Release Date: 2021-02-12





Over the past 14 years, German electro act Solar Fake has been on the scene, releasing five albums and a handful of EPs full of their brand of aggressive yet melodic music. Enjoy Dystopia comes three years since the last studio album, offering a solid follow-up to 2018’s You Win. Who Cares? with a bit more aggression added into the industrial/electro-pop mix.

From the opening track, “At Least We’ll Forget,” all of the elements one would expect from Solar Fake are present; big, bold synthesizers, Sven Freidrich’s melodic and emotional vocals, and catchy hooks, but it is also here that the aggression kicks in. The refrain of “You’re not my fault, at least we’ll forget” is a perfect mantra to truly “Enjoy Dystopia,” as Freidrich shouts themes of self-destruction over the harsh beats. This lyrical theme continues throughout the record, with bleak phrases such as “This pretty life – you’ve faked it” from the album’s teaser single and “And this is what you get, I wish we’d never met” from “It’s Who You Are” peppering the record. One very interesting track in particular is “Es Geht Dich Nichts An” (“It Doesn’t Matter to You”), marking the first time that Solar Fake has ever sung in German before, and it definitely stands out uniquely for this reason alone.

On this edition of the album are a diverse helping of remixes, including a Neue Deutsche Härte-style version of “Es Geht Dich Nichts An,” a track that felt ripe for a remix in that genre, by German band Faelder. Also featured is a big, bombastic version of “Implode” by Blutengel, a dancefloor melting synthpop take on “Arrive Somewhere” by Solitary Experiments, and an uplifting trance remix of “At Least We’ll Forget” by Anja and Alex. One thing that can definitely be said about Solar Fake based on these remixes is just how accessible the group is; the song structures and songwriting can be translated across multiple genres and still retain the essence of the original tracks.

Embracing the bleak nature of our world, Solar Fake has put together its strongest and angriest album to date, which is an interesting combination for a band known primarily for catchy lyrics and memorable melodies. Enjoy Dystopia starts very strong and is mostly able to retain its energy throughout the main track list; while not reinventing the wheel at any point, it’s different enough from what the band has done previously to appeal to both fans and new listeners. If it’s diversity you’re looking for, stick around for the remixes.



Track list:

At Least We’ll Forget I Despise You This Pretty Life Arrive Somewhere Es Geht Dich Nichts An It’s Who You Are Trying Too Hard Implode Just Leave It Wish Myself Away Join Me in Death Where is My Mind Es Geht Dich Nichts An [Faelder Remix] Implode [Blutengel Remix] Arrive Somewhere [Solitary Experiments Remix] This Pretty Life [IRIS Remix] I Despise You [Massive Ego Remix] Trying Too Hard [Dunkelsucht Remix] At Least We’ll Forget [Backline Remix by Blood & Tears] It’s Who You Are [Random Starlight Remix] I Despise You [Vintage Remix by NAN] At Least We’ll Forget [Uplifting Emotional Mix by Anja & Alex] It’s Who You Are [Ost+Front Remix] Just Leave It [Lord of the Lost Version]



Solar Fake

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Out of Line Music

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ryan H. (DoktorR)