Snowbeasts

Album: The Endless

Category: Post-industrial / EBM / Experimental

Label: Re:Mission Entertainment

Release Date: 2023-04-28

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





It’s been a rather busy few years for Robert Galbraith and Elizabeth Virosa, with The Endless marking the duo’s first full-length Snowbeasts release after a series of collaborations with Dead Voices on Air and Solypsis. As such, it’s perhaps to be expected that the album would see the band taking its post-industrial experimentation toward a more beat-oriented sound aimed at the dance floor, while still retaining the eerie atmospheres that have permeated much of Snowbeasts’ music, drawing heavily from the Lovecraftian backdrop of the pair’s Providence hometown.

That’s not to say that The Endless is necessarily an album of eldritch audio terrors; in fact, as much of the album’s ambient character stems from an evocative blend of Virosa’s layered vocables and stark synth textures, there’s a sensual, even erotic aspect that resonates throughout, especially on tracks like “Misplaced,” “The Call,” and the title track – all resound with shuffling rhythms, bass lines that seem to moan and gyrate urgently, the drums striking like whiplash hits to the ears, and voices echoing like the impatient wails of a banshee. Others like the opening “Hunt the Hunter,” “The Need and the Want,” and particularly “Let’s Be Animals” are even more engaging on a primal level, while the slithering synths and breathy, skittering effects of “Crepuscular Paths” along with the slow and somber “Shifting Forms” possess that more otherworldly vibe befitting a demonic reverie.

Where The Endless does fall somewhat short is an overall adherence to the formulaic monotony of early EBM and proto-techno – while each track contains its own tonal intrigue, the general setup of stomping beats with occasionally shifting loops, resonant yet droning bass patterns, and Virosa’s nuanced use of echoed howls does run the risk of an almost dreary repetition after the first half of the album, narrowly alleviated by the thoughtful arrangements and high production values. In the end, Snowbeasts execute quite well what is ultimately a dark record to dance and drift away to.



Track list:

Hunt the Hunter Let’s Be Animals Misplaced Feed the Dream The Need and the Want The Call Crepuscular Paths The Endless Beat Miles Above-Miles Below Shifting Forms



Snowbeasts

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Re:Mission Entertainment

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram