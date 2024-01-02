Sloar+Mordor

Album: Dorkwave I

Category: Electro / Rock / Synthwave

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-07-22

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Following up on 2020’s Socially Awkward Distancing, this marks the band’s second album since the isolation of the lockdowns and the advantages of the internet reunited the duo of Matt Florance and Squïd Tiberiüs Widgët after 25 years. With a title like Dorkwave I, listeners can immediately surmise what Sloar+Morder have in store for them, the record’s 11 songs showcasing the pair’s gleeful embrace of all things nerdy and other – from lyrical recitations of Blade Runner, AKIRA, and Dr. Who on “It’s Too Bad She Won’t Live! But Then Again, Who Does?,” “Kaneda!,” and “Tempest Fugit,” respectively, to the three laws of robotics in “Does Asimov Count Electric Sheep,” and odes to magicians, livestream DJ parties, and libraries. All the while, their musical prowess shines through, from Florance’s funky bass work to the interplay of vibrant synths and pianos and Squïd’s trumpets giving songs like the disco-tinged “This Isn’t a Dancefloor” and “Where is the Library?,” the melodiously cosmic “Spaceport Rendezvous,” and the David Bowie-esque “The Illusionist” that added touch of intrigue and class. The gritty bass and syncopated beats of “The Hunger” are also notable as the finely layered vocals and trickling guitar accompaniments underscore repetitions of “Baby I want to dance,” which serves as an appropriate summation of the album. The band even manages to secure the services of celebrated Dork Knight Matt Fanale with a futurepop-tinged Caustic remix of “This Isn’t a Dancefloor” to close the album out. Overall, Dorkwave I exudes an uncharacteristic sophistication in its production, full of excellent compositions slickly realized, and while the mix isn’t quite up to par as the vocals (especially Florance’s) tend to conspicuously pop out at various times, the album is highly entertaining.



Track list:

Supernal Solitude This Isn’t a Dancefloor The Illusionist Tempest Fugit The Hunger It’s Too Bad She Won’t Live! But Then Again, Who Does? Kaneda! Spaceport Rendezvous Does Asimov Count Electric Sheep Blood Red and Velvet Black Where is the Library? This Isn’t a Dancefloor [Caustic Futurepop Remix]



Sloar+Mordor

Facebook, Bandcamp