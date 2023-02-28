Slighter

Album: Welcome to Riot City

Category: Industrial / Electronic

Label: Confusion Inc. / Brutal Resonance Records

Release Date: 2022-07-29





On his latest Slighter release, Welcome to Riot City, Colin Cameron Allrich and Brutal Resonance Records paint their own picture of a cyberpunk dystopia by way of an immersive concept album, one that feels like the beginning of a much larger story. From the opening title track, it is immediately apparent that the experience is designed to take you on a journey to the fictitious Riot City; the slow buildup evokes visuals of smoke, neon, and technology, ending with the not-so-reassuring sample informing you to “Enjoy your stay at Riot City.” On “Breaking In,” an ambiguous incident is going down and backup is requested, followed by “ComaDose,” reminiscent of something off of Nine Inch Nails’ Ghosts albums as it evokes the hazy feeling of ingesting some unknown futuristic drug, the tone altering after declaring that the “ComaDose injection is now in effect.” Continuing this worldbuilding, “Firefight on Warrett Street” is a high energy electro/industrial track with very effective use of gunshot samples – the track presents a news report of some unknown gang or faction battle in Riot City, which seems to be commonplace based on the reporter’s demeanor. Bringing the story (so far) to a close is the mellow and atmospheric “High Tech, High Life,” a bold declaration by those in control that they can do whatever they want and no one, not even the government, can stop them, leaving the listener with more questions than answers as to what is truly going on in this world.

Each of the five narrative “A-side” tracks receive the remix treatment on the “B-side,” which allows them to be enjoyed more on their own. Each remix picks up the energy significantly from the original, allowing for a more club-friendly experience, while still showcasing the talents of the remixing guests, including the dark pop energy of Eva X, the synthwave stylings of Kizunaut, and the glitch-breaks of royb0t. The entire presentation of Welcome to Riot City oozes cyberpunk aesthetics, from the cassette-only physical release to the A.I.-generated album art, down through to the imagery showing brief glimpses of life in the fictional Riot City – a location that will in fact be revisited in future Brutal Resonance releases. Concept albums often create the quandary as to whether or not the songs are good on their own or if they require the full narrative to be appreciated. In the case of Slighter, the production has always leaned heavily on atmosphere and cinematic imagery, and by that measurement, the tracks on Welcome to Riot City are both technically impressive and successful at painting their own pictures. However, it is much better enjoyed as a full experience, setting yourself up for future immersion into the bleak cyberpunk world of Riot City.



Track list:

Welcome to Riot City Breaking In ComaDose Firefight on Warrett Street High Tech, High Life Welcome to Riot City [Eva X Remix] Breaking In [HOSTILE ARCHITECT Remix] ComaDose [royb0t Remix] Firefight on Warrett Street [Planetdamage Remix] High Tech, High Life [Kizunaut Remix]



Ryan H. (DoktorR)