SleepingToys

Album: Breath

Category: Post-Rock

Label: Fluttery Records

Release Date: 2019-12-04





SleepingToys, initially a solo-project of composer Ilya Medelyaev, was formed in Moscow in 2016. Although the band had spent the bulk of its formative years playing live, it wouldn’t be until the tail end of 2019 that SleepingToys would release their first album, Breath. It doesn’t take very long to figure out why it took several years to complete this first collective offering. Opening with “These Streets Become Marble,” it is immediately apparent that the musicians in SleepingToys are meticulous writers as we’re greeted with an evolving dreamscape of reverb soaked guitars, churning synthetic textures, ethereal drumming, and staccato piano. Each element is in a constant state of progress and rarely repeating the same phrase for more than a few bars. While this approach has been tried countless times by every jam-band to ever grace the stage at your local county fair, it is not often executed to the precision heard here as the instrumentation moves tastefully and with a sense of purpose. Continuing with “Cloud,” a Vangelis-like string arrangement sits atop booming drums as the piano and guitars exchange the melodic spotlight, culminating into trance-inducing, rapid arpeggiations. “Sonata Dec,” is the standout track of this album as the delivery is so well executed that one can’t help but to only wish the previous tracks had given themselves more time to evolve in the same manner. The rhythm section builds patiently, allowing the foreground instrumentation to bring the listener comfortably to the band opening up with their fullest intensity. “One Billion Disappointments” changes the formula a bit with a more isolated composition for the majority of the running time, but given the extent of the crescendo, the reward could have only been greater had the band extended the ending arrangement. As the title implies, the closing “Fade Out” sounds much like the closing credits to a film. The guitar takes center-stage, progressing through beautiful and unexpected chord progressions over airy synth-strings before fading out into a satisfying completion. Breath is a fitting title for this effort, instilling a sense of calm, allowing one’s own thoughts to fall into the warm bedding that SleepingToys has constructed. Although some of the songs extend past the five minute mark, the arrangements could have been extended out and explored a bit more. Wanting more of what has already been presented is as harsh a criticism as this writer can deduct from these recordings. SleepingToys are world-class musicians and have delivered a listening experience that defies the chaos of the modern age.



Track list:

These Streets Become Marble Cloud Sonata Dec One Billion Disappointments Fade Out



SleepingToys

SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Fluttery Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ed Cripps (Edfive0)