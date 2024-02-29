Skull Cultist

Album: Hopegrinder

Category: EBM / Electro / Industrial

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-12-26

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





The inherently repetitive qualities of techno and EBM by nature allow for a certain ritualistic aura, whether you choose to worship through wild abandon on the dancefloor or reciting incantations before some esoteric altar. Steve Saunders – a.k.a. Mr. Zoth – cultivates these qualities in Skull Cultist, with Hopegrinder moving in a continuous flow from previous releases. This is perhaps unsurprising given that it was originally intended to be a four-track EP, so there’s a decidedly formulaic approach that resounds throughout its runtime.

That’s not to say that there aren’t specific moments of intrigue, such as in the guttural metallic pads of “Swing the Scythe,” which seem to bellow like a hungry mechanical monstrosity, the cocky strut of the beat going slightly off-kilter by the end as it seems to subtly skip a step, while other tracks like the overdriven and slithery “Classcade” or “Thirster” bear a distinctly ‘90s techno/EBM vibrance that speaks to Saunders’ adoration for the classic Vancouver sound; the latter track especially has an almost cartoonish quality with the down-pitched samples gurgling “Give in to your bloodlust!” as the bass throbs in a manner not unlike what one might have heard in the anime and video game soundtracks of the era. “Swornshadow” stands out for its excellent interplay of percolating hand drum loops and thrusting bass, the steely tone adding a bit of funky flavor as the analog swells give it a marginally retro feel evoking tension and urgency, but the title track proves to be the crown jewel with its descending synth patterns and ominous samples atop a dissonant choral ambience that is further emphasized to far spookier effect in the additional – and appropriately titled – Forlorn Choir mix. The addition of remixes of “Soultrudge” from the Blood Carvings EP and “Insulin Shocked” from the benefit compilation of the same name don’t deviate dramatically from their original iterations, but they fill out the album nicely enough.

In the absence of lyrics, themes about the pathology of capitalism are alluded to in the vocal samples, although this is one area that the album falters slightly, feeling more like an embellishment than an actual statement. The general structure of the compositions and the relative consistency of the production might be a tad monotonic, but it’s all in service to Saunders’ stylistic and thematic aims – he clearly knows what he’s doing and seems content and confident enough to let the music draw you in rather than ram it down the throat. In short, Hopegrinder is a solid and well-balanced effort from Skull Cultist.



Track list:

All These Hells Are Yours Hopegrinder Swing the Scythe Thirster Swornshadow Classcade Soultrudge [Voxgrinder Mix] Hopegrinder [Forlorn Choir Mix] Insulin Shocked [Re-Injection Version]



Skull Cultist/Mr. Zoth

