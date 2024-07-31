Skull Cultist

Album: Hardcore Rituals

Category: EBM / Electro / Industrial

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2024-05-17

Author: Duke Togo (Golgo13)





Steve Saunders – a.k.a. Mr. Zoth – has been operating under the moniker of Skull Cultist for only a few short years, but he’s been earning quite a reputation for his decidedly straightforward and uncompromising EBM/industrial sound. Not unlike Choke Chain, his compositions walk the aggressively narrow path to the genre, laser focused on the purity of bass and beat. Hardcore Rituals lives up to its title, each of its 11 tracks serving up incantations of discontent with the status quo, the spilling of blood, and celebrating (or denigrating) the human body. The production and tonal qualities are top-notch, ensuring that dancefloors will be filled to the brim, and while the songs are fairly repetitive in their overall structures, it’s par for the course for what we’ve heard from Skull Cultist thus far. Tracks like “Hardcore Ritual,” “Rivethammer,” “Body Cult,” and “Bigger Guns” all serve up a fair helping of minimal synth hooks and obscured samples, the use of lines from the cult sci-fi flick Split Second on the latter track being especially amusing. Some tracks like “Harvesting Season” and “A Betrayal” slow the BPM down to allow the ominous blood red atmospheres to overtake and engulf the listener with insidious delight, while Orthokeras’ Nicole Turner’s disaffected and insidious vocal on “Floor Sadist” helps to accentuate lines like “Assume the position” and “Get on the fucking floor” to make the track a perfect BDSM anthem for any dominatrix. She appears again later for the closing “Duskfall,” bringing a softer tone that adds a hint of despair and despondency to its poetic and apocalyptic lyrics, while Eva X delivers a robotic and melodic performance on “Mover” that adds a tremendous amount of much needed flavor to the instrumental monotony… even if the excessive use of “Die” in the lyrics just feels silly. In fact, the lyrics are the weakest mark on Hardcore Rituals; sure, they’re effective in their simplicity, but they’re often reduced to mild slogans or tantrums of “Smash, burn, die,” or the like – it’s almost whimsical, and makes a good case for Skull Cultist to further employ guest vocalists and lyricists in the future. That said, Hardcore Rituals is a solid and well-produced EBM/industrial album that yields a few moments of brilliance. Shut up and dance!



Track list:

Chwiban Marwolaeth Hardcore Ritual Rivethammer Voidmother Body Cult Mover Floor Sadist Harvesting Season Bigger Guns A Betrayal Duskfall



