SKOLD

Album: Seven Heads

Category: Cleopatra Records

Label: Industrial / Metal / Rock

Release Date: 2023-07-28

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





With two singles and a series of touring appearances in 2023, it’s been a productive year for industrial/metal’s Swedish/American darling. What’s more, Tim Sköld appears to be both returning to his roots and synthesizing them with more recent endeavors in this latest release. Bits of Shotgun Messiah, Marilyn Manson, Violent New Breed, and Not My God emerge throughout Seven Heads. It has an interesting mix of more conspicuously metal offerings interspersed with more gothic ballads. Right out of the gate, “Rat King” has metal glitz and glamor, rowdy bass burbling and thundering away. “My Addiction” has a balls-to-the-wall energy behind it, guitar raucous, and vocals scowling and distorted, whereas “Lost For the Cause” gives metalcore meets J-rock vibes in all the best ways – slow building synth melodies atop palm-muted rhythm guitar.

“Return to Europa” and “Hold the Night” are where the more balladic and downtempo moments emerge, the latter a nice change of pace in terms of songwriting. The vocal delivery remaining quite similar to other tracks robs a little of its melodic luster, but an ever-tasteful SKOLD solo imparts some of the epic atmosphere that characterized his tenure with Manson. “Better Luck Next Life” takes things in a more industrial direction, its percussion and synth leads also refreshingly downplayed and melancholic; perhaps a more polished and pleasurable phenomena than say “Hold the Night,” if only for its more passionate vocals, paired with another tasteful guitar solo. Finally, “Black to Blacker” is a bit of an oddball on the album, offering more glossy goth that leads one to think of his work with Nero Bellum.

For longtime SKOLD fans, Seven Heads offers some of the most palpably appreciable moments in a number of years, despite his prolificacy. The boisterous metal irreverence of his early material meets some of the more mature melodic sensibilities cultivated in his later career, and ultimately, this is what should be celebrated about the album. A few numbers meander more than their counterparts, but all in all, it’s a strong return to form for one of the biggest names in the genre. Well worth a spin for any fans of his many dabbled shades of metal.



Track list:

Rat King I’m Still Right F.U. Hold the Night Paradox Better Luck Next Life My Addiction Black to Blacker Death or Liberty Turn Away Return to Europa Lost For the Cause



SKOLD

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Cleopatra Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram