Skatenigs

Album: Unintended Consequences

Category: Industrial / Punk / Electronic

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-09-30

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Well, when you flippantly and irresponsibly tempt fate with a What Could Go Wrong? attitude, it’s almost inevitable that there will be Unintended Consequences. All jokes aside, this remix companion to Skatenigs’ last studio effort is certainly as much a treat for the fans as the original offering, the styles and talents on display just as diverse as the band’s own. Sure, some of the tracks here don’t stray too far from the parent songs, with Sick Jokes’ opening rearrangement of “Burn This Motherfucker to the Goddamned Ground” being decent enough, as is The Joy Thieves rockier rendition of “Hell and Back Again” giving Riggs’ guitars an added touch of volume and heaviness. DJ Swamp’s signature scratch-heavy sound adorns the already hip-hopping vibe of “We’re In This Shit Together,” the grimy bass drops and vocoder effects adding just a bit more bite to lyrics that are still all too relevant in an allegedly post-pandemic world, while Bellhead sticks to the snarky blues strut of “We Can’t Have Nice Things.” But then there are remixes like Steven OLaf’s for “PTSTD,” the excellent breakbeats and heightened emphasis on the grinding guitar riffs amplifying the raunch and wrath of the original song, and just you try to avoid chanting the title along… you’ll fail. Similarly, there is an eerie resonance to John Fryer’s glitchy and dublike remix of “Here We Go Again” and even more so on Tweaker’s for “Seemed Like a Good Idea,” the latter being a very different revision with throbbing synths and disco beats that are strangely evocative of MINISTRY’s “Everyday is Halloween” if Pitch Black Manor were to cover it. Remix albums are rarely essential in a band’s discography, but they should at the very least be fun, which Unintended Consequences most certainly is… so, raise your shot glasses, drink to happy accidents, and get to the dancefloor already!



Track list:

Burn This Motherfucker to the Goddamned Ground [Sick Jokes Remix] Here We Go Again [John Fryer Remix] What Could Go Wrong [Melodywhore Remix] We Can’t Have Nice Things [Bellhead Remix] PTSTD [Steven OLaf Remix] Seemed Like a Good Idea [Tweaker Remix] We’re In This Shit Together [DJ Swamp Remix] Erase Today [WICCID Remix] Hell and Back Again [Joy Thieves Remix]



