Sissy Misfit

Album: EXXXOSKELETON

Category: Industrial / Hard Electro

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2024-06-07

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Based in London and born in Istanbul, Sissy Misfit has established herself considerably in the U.K. and European underground as a prominent DJ, fashion model, and trans-artist. EXXXOSKELETON is as much an artistic statement as it is an affirmation of her post-transition identity, the lyrical themes as abrasive as the sonic textures she creates, chockfull of gritty synth textures sure to slice through your eardrums, beats that could cause heart palpitations on the dancefloor, and dynamic vocal treatments that even at their most robotic allow the searing emotion of her delivery to resonate. This is especially so on a track like “Konsomatrixxx,” which features some excellent harmony vocals augmented by synth leads both spooky and celestial, as well as on “Hammer,” in which she and Age Reform build a sonic foundation of tension and urgency through heavily layered vocals and throbbing percussion. Other tracks are even more incendiary with their lyrical aggression as Misfit explosively and erotically asserts herself as a sexual being on “Toy,” and even more so on “Danger More,” proudly declaring “I’m the number one fucking tranny,” and “Bitch came from the streets of horror / Bitch came from the streets of gore” – positively creative, negatively destructive. The same can be said of “YAKTIMMMMM!!!!!,” which translates roughly to “I burned it,” relating as much to her shedding of the trappings of her past identity as to her brutally in-your-face demeanor, while that track and “Gabber Sultan” feature excellent programming and electronics, the angular synth leads and sustained pads of the latter evoking images of Misfit’s Istanbul origins. EXXXOSKELETON is as confrontational as it is celebratory, with Sissy Misfit staking a sizeable claim in modern electro/industrial, reveling in the discomforting allure she exudes. And really, in a genre that was meant to be challenging and embracing of the “other,” it’s gratifying to see and hear such a pure expression of intent and identity.



Track list:

Push the Needle Konsomatrixxx Gabber Sultan Toy Hammer Danger More YAKTIMMMMM!!!!! Agresyon (Interlude) Cold F+cking Sweat Get Rid of You



Sissy Misfit

Website, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram