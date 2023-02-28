Sirens of Light

Album: Nullus Margis Gothica MMXXI

Category: Post-Punk / Goth / Rock

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2022-11-08





Emerging from the shadowy depths of Suffolk, England, Sirens of Light recorded this lone album, Nullus Margis Gothica, in 2004 and released it to limited distribution the following year. What followed was a lengthy hiatus, a vampiric slumber that lasted over 15 years, and the record seemed lost to time until the band members discovered the missing sessions on an old hard drive. Believing the time was right to crack open the coffin, members Andy J and James P set to reassembling the album in 2021, remixing and reworking the record, while attempting to keep the essence and soul of the original release intact. Finally in 2022, the band rereleased the album as Nullus Margis Gothica MMXXI.

Said to have been recorded at Andy J’s family home with a very spartan and minimal setup, Nullus Margis Gothica MMXXI bears all the hallmarks of a debut release assembled under such conditions, for better and for worse. Though the attempt to keep the spirit of the original recording is admirable, much of the album sadly cannot overcome the limitations that were likely in place from the very start, regardless of the group’s effort to update the sound. “Succubus’ Requiem” contains the flavor of a classic goth/rock track with its robust guitar riffs and rough edged charm, but the mix pushes the vocals to the background where they’re stifled and buried behind the lead instruments. “Maria” suffers from a similar problem; though the track has a solid guitar hook and a pleasantly catchy refrain, one strains to hear Andy J’s vocals struggling beneath the surface, an unfortunate flaw that mars an otherwise solid little composition. “Flames of Kane” and “Ultra Violet” are less memorable, but still pleasant goth/rock numbers, though they too are burdened with a hazy, blurry mix. It’s not all gloom, however; lead single “Justine” puts the band’s full potential on display with elegant, hooky guitar lines over a classic goth/rock bassline and a strong chorus that finally allows Andy J’s vocals space and air within the arrangement.

Nullus Margis Gothica MMXXI is clearly a labor of love and admiration for the genre records of old, and Sirens of Light certainly has a grasp on the fundamentals. Alas, the band’s passion can’t surmount the deficiencies in the recording and much of the album falls flat as a result. The group is not without promise, however, and a song as solid as “Justine” proves that Andy J and James P have strength as songwriters and could potentially realize their ambition and vision somewhere down the line.



Track list:

Genitors of Luminarium Succubus’ Requiem Justine [Album Mix] Flames of Kane Planes of Sorrow Rearrange Ultra Violet Siren of Light [Album Mix] Maria [Album Mix] The Prayer



Sirens of Light

Ryan James (DreamXE)