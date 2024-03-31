SINE

Album: Luxuria

Category: Electro / Industrial / Darkwave

Label: Re:Mission Entertainment / eMERGENCY hEARTS

Release Date: 2024-01-19

Author: Duke Togo (Golgo13)





Up to this point, Rona Rougeheart has done well to develop her own brand of “electronic boom,” using her drumming to enhance her skills in composing a sensual yet sinister brand of electro/industrial. With Leæther Strip’s Claus Larsen in the production chair, Luxuria sees SINE taking something of a lowkey detour, stripping away much of the shrill glitch-laden distortions of her past output, undoubtedly with the intention of streamlining it. Unfortunately, this renders some of the material on the EP rather inert, for while the songs are much more tightly wound, there is an impression that they could have gone harder and heavier. The opening “Perpentile” is a perfect example of this as the insidious bass and rhythms and swirling electronic backdrops perfectly complement Rougeheart’s monotonic android vocal delivery, with the force of the drums increasing just enough to allow the lyrical repetitions to insinuate themselves into the listener’s mind; it works, but it also stays within a certain range that one would wish for the song to make good on the hint of something more. The same can be said of “Dark Matters” and “Get High,” both of which see Rougeheart employing her command of melody amid snappy drumbeats and catchy bass lines – both good songs, both also dissipating before reaching the apex of their power. On the other hand, “Scargazer” achieves this climactic buildup in an unsettlingly subtle fashion as the entrancing and ominous synths and resonant, perhaps even witchy vocals attain a haunted character by the end. This is almost the case in “Dolor,” whose metallic breakbeat conjures memories of Björk’s “Army of Me,” while the Xiu Xiu remix is much noisier, more abstract, and far more disturbing. But the real star of Luxuria is “From Beyond,” which features a full songwriting collaboration with Larsen, resulting in an EBM dancefloor banger. There’s a nice contrast between Larsen’s masculine rasp and Rougeheart’s more harmonious chorus, her voice doubling his for lines like “I’m your immortal slave” and “I come from beyond” adding to the fury, the outro placing greater emphasis on Rougeheart’s voice. “From Beyond” is fairly indicative that Larsen’s at his strongest in a collaborative environment, although it’s questionable if his production style was a benefit to SINE on Luxuria, as this writer can’t help but feel the songs don’t strike with the same force as they would’ve on past releases. Not that this EP is a bad entry in her discography, and with the mix and master from Chase Dobson, it at least measures up in tonal quality.



Track list:

Perpentile Dark Matters From Beyond Scargazer Get High Dolor Dolor [Xiu Xiu Remix]



