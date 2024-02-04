Silent Weapon

Album: The Fear of the Possibility of Chaos

Category: Industrial / Electro

Label: Blindsight Records

Release Date: 2023-11-10

Author: Ryan James (DreamXE)





One can hardly accuse Umair Chaudry of resting on his laurels; after dropping a well composed remix album earlier in the year, he has made a quick turnaround in releasing a new EP of original material. While the previous releases of Silent Weapon were heavily predicated on groove and rhythmic noise, The Fear of the Possibility of Chaos is said to have an injection of melody while expanding on the established sound of the project. Although that is true to some extent, the aural assault of Silent Weapon remains as caustic and corrosive as ever. While “Menticide” does break from the traditional tempo of Silent Weapon, the synths persist in their grinding intensity, the expansive waves of noise remain unaltered, and Chaudry’s anguished cries continue to be both tormented and acerbic. “Big Fish Eat Little Ones” opens with an EBM flavored bassline and doesn’t let up, working a deep, buzzing synth lead and strident, haunting pads that build to a cacophony of noise. The album’s title track slows things down a touch, employing a dark and bassy hip-hop inspired rhythm over Chaudry’s distorted, resonating vocals before the track is shoved off of a proverbial cliff, descending into a maelstrom of hellish noise with the vocals shifting to an appropriately vicious howl. The project’s first cover track closes the record, a radical restructuring of Canadian progressive/thrash band Vovoid’s “Angel Rat.” The guitar is replaced by a big, otherworldly synth, while Chaudry gradually works in his project’s signature style without sacrificing the soul of the original. Another release, another decisive step forward for Umair Chaudry. Yet, for all of the nuances, The Fear of the Possibility of Chaos manages to keep the core characteristics of Silent Weapon intact, making one anticipate what new modes Chaudry has up his sleeve for future releases.



Track list:

Menticide Big Fish Eat Little Ones The Fear of the Possibility of Chaos Angel Rat



