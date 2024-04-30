Silence in the Snow

Album: Ghost Eyes

Category: Post-Punk / Darkwave

Label: Prophecy Productions

Release Date: 2023-09-22

Author: Trubie Turner (Flexei)





The third album from this Californian post-punk duo, Ghost Eyes mixes goth and darkwave sensibilities with dramatic female vocals, bombastic drumming, and a modest splash of surf kissed guitar. After debuting in 2016 as a solo act with Break in the Skin, vocalist and creator Cyn M wisely brought on the organic drumming of Trevor DeSchryver for 2019’s Levitation Chamber. With Ghost Eyes, the duo has really hit its stride and managed a distinct and powerful sound.

The album quickly sinks its hooks into the listener with “Drift,” with the galloping, infectious drumbeat, the guitar with its low-end Cramps-like reverb, and Cyn M’s bold, deep, operatic vocal style, the band’s mission statement is quickly laid out. “You Fade” continues to highlight a style that manages to be simultaneously mellow and frenetic as the track ebbs and flows between relaxed verse and fevered chorus, DeSchryver’s drumming acting like the moon driving that tide. The pace does slow in “Dreams of Disbelief” and “Let the Wild In,” the former giving the surf reverbed guitar a bit more of the spotlight as it takes on more of an ethereal shoegaze quality. One nitpick to be found with the album is Cyn M’s vocal delivery and cadence, which could use a bit more variety like we hear in “Let the Wild In.” Her voice is understandably a huge focal point of each song, and as the flow of the tracks gets a bit predictable, they start to bleed together a bit as she sounds roughly the same throughout. This largely only stands out with full album listening sessions and is really a minor blemish on an otherwise excellent effort.

Silence in the Snow has an impressively big sound for an act with only two members. While the gothic duo Lebanon Hanover tends to go with a more reserved, morose, and minimalist approach, there’s a level of bombast in Silence in the Snow’s two-piece musical approach, the kinetic drumming and rapturous vocals feeling like a yin to Lebanon Hanover’s yang. It’s a gothic tinged album that soars instead of wallows.



Track list:

Drift You Fade To Hide Dreams of Disbelief Let the Wild In A Colder View Interlude Ghost Eyes All Fall Away Death of the Heart



