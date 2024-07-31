Shellac

Album: To All Trains

Category: Alt. Rock / Post-Punk

Label: Touch and Go Records

Release Date: 2024-05-17

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





This writer can offer no additional tributes or reflections on Steve Albini or the impact he had over the last four-plus decades of music… quite frankly, any that I could even manage to come up with would be inadequate. So, let’s just get to this, his final recording with Shellac, To All Trains. Free from pretense or any notions of grandeur or import, the trio of Albini, Todd Trainer, and Bob Weston strikes with the practiced precision of a well-oiled machine engine whose occasional sputters are merely the comforting indications of durability.

Albini’s guitar lines are as snaky and strident as ever, starting with the hammer-on riffs atop Weston’s descending bassline in the opening “WSOD,” and on to the muscular grooves of “Days Are Dogs,” while his vocal delivery often bares the character of an honored sage sitting at the end of the bar, frustrated by being constantly ignored by the drunks at happy hour. And yet, there’s also that signature punklike whimsy in repetitions of “We’ll be pirates” on “Scrappers” or the lyrics to “How I Wrote How I Wrote Elastic Man (Cock & Bull),” which on its own could easily be a lesson to journalists everywhere (including this one) who ask the same nebulous and innocuous questions about a visceral and instinctual process that is better experienced than explained… you know, the kind of questions that most artists are sick of answering. It’s difficult enough to listen to a posthumous album without reactively reading into its content as some sort of forecast of tragedy, and yes, there are those certain moments on this record; from musings on the dead in “Tattoos,” saying that “Time is patient like a hunter waiting for you to come along,” or even in the closing “I Don’t Fear Hell,” whose title says it all. That said, “Tattoos” does begin with Albini asking with an almost Jello Biafra-like acerbation, “What’s the panic with you,” as if to immediately dispel any grief in favor of disaffected punk rock abandon. Indeed, nothing about To All Trains is depressing, with Trainer’s forthright and virile drumming backed by Weston’s robust tone and vigorous basslines at times sound like a piano for added weight.

There’s even a sense of vitality to the album’s release a mere 10 days after Albini’s passing, as if even in the midst of heartbreak, the band isn’t going to compromise or let the shroud of despair put out the flame… and really, it seems like that’s what the man would’ve enjoyed most. It’s saddening that To All Trains is the last we’ll hear from Shellac, and the world is a poorer place without Steve Albini, but the tears will surely turn to smiles with every passing second you listen to the record. Just be sure to play it loud!



Track list:

WSOD Girl From Outside Chick New Wave Tattoos Wednesday Scrappers Days Are Dogs How I Wrote How I Wrote Elastic Man (Cock & Bull) Scabby the Rat I Don’t Fear Hell



Shellac

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram

Touch and Go Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram