Seething Akira

Album: Nozomi

Category: Nü-metal / Electronic / Rock

Label: FiXT

Release Date: 2022-10-11





More than 20 years after nü-metal peaked, there are rumblings of a revival for the much maligned genre. Many bands will no doubt continue to work within the limiting parameters of the style and deliver albums that sound like dated artifacts upon release, but other groups have already begun to rework and refresh the sound; Seething Akira is among them, and Nozomi is the band’s third release. By paring away the most tired aspects of the genre and deftly working in new influences, Seething Akira has created an impressive brand of nü-core that serves notice to those wallowing in the old cliches, as well as defying expectations of those who wrote off nü-metal long ago.

Perhaps most surprising are the tracks that find the band working in pop influences. “Metaphors” opens with some processed chirping vocals before dropping in an aggro riff, adding a slick sheen to an otherwise powerful hard rock number, while “Lost At Sea” uses a balance of synths and chugging guitars to build up to an soaring, uplifting chorus so immensely catchy that, in a righteous world, would make the song a rock radio hit. Elsewhere, the band has numerous exercises of their electro/rock attack that are simply elevated by solid songwriting. “Internal Antagonist” plays it relatively straight with heavy guitar riffs balanced against a sticky chorus before shifting gears into a tightly programmed electronic breakdown with skittering and distorted beats. “Something in the Water” similarly finds the band flexing from a proficient synth heavy rocker into a rap/metal showcase, rapping lyrics across speedy breaks before allowing a shredding guitar solo to take the track home. “Dioxide” in particular is a worthy gem of a track that arrives late in the record, featuring a breathtaking drop that seamlessly mixes heavy riffs and techno synths reminiscent of the infamous “Techno Syndrome” by The Immortals, leaving the listener to determine whether to headbang, dance, or gleefully shout “Mortal Kombat!” like it’s 1994 all over again.

The original incarnation of nü-metal certainly had many weaknesses, from regrettable exhibitions of toxic masculinity and sophomoric lyrics to an emphasis on style and attitude over substance, leading to countless tracks and albums plodding into a toothless sludge of vacant aggression. Nozomi has none of that, salvaging the best aspects of the genre and adding a hefty emphasis on electronics, melody, and potent songwriting into a style that sounds fresh and powerful. It’s an impressive album, one that certainly cements Seething Akira as a leader in the revival.



Track list:

Never Permanent (Intro) Never Permanent Metaphors Lost At Sea Internal Antagonist Something in the Water (Intro) Something in the Water Frequencies Punishment Instructions Dioxide Reason to Breathe Stars



Ryan James (DreamXE)