Scott-David Allen & Dan Milligan

Album: The Wandering

Category: Ambient

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-01-18

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





While establishing their creative partnership in the shoegazing alternative pop/rock of The Burying Kind, Scott-David Allen and Dan Milligan were also apparently falling down the rabbit hole of their ambient music influences. Drawing heavily from the likes of Brian Eno, Harold Budd, with a touch of Peter Gabriel’s soundtrack work and others, The Wandering does little to stray from the foundations of the genre, making the EP little more than a lark for the two musicians. Ethereal layers of synth and chorale pads coalesce into cosmic tableaus of sound upon which Milligan fades in and out with sparse rhythms that tether the listener ever so delicately to the Earth lest they drift aimlessly into the audient void; this is especially so on the opening “Ad Infinitum” and “Out of Focus,” the latter featuring some rather nice synthetic voicings and piano tones. Throughout the EP are little production touches that make for a bit of tonal variety, like the skittering sounds of the opening track like someone fidgeting or shuffling impatiently in the background, or the voices like a disrupted radio transmission on “Into the Ordinary” evoking something akin to the dreamier moments of Pink Floyd crossed with the early Enigma. Of course, Allen and Milligan aren’t even remotely attempting to reinvent the wheel that is ambient music, and The Wandering does feel like a series of fun experimental jams that were created amid the more substantive efforts of The Burying Kind. Even genre fans will hardly consider it an essential release, although an all-together pleasant one.



Track list:

Ad Infinitum Into the Ordinary Synapses Out of Focus Sleepwalking



