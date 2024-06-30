Scorpion Tea

Album: Scorpion Tea

Category: Death Rock / Post-Punk

Label: GIVE/TAKE

Release Date: 2023-10-27

Author: Duke Togo (Golgo13)





This self-titled debut from the quartet of drummer Edley ODowd, vocalist Anthony Diaz, guitarist Christian Cruz, and bassist Fern Puma certainly makes good on the promise of such descriptions as “a band of monsters playing broken instruments” or “the phonic expression of a den of ravenous creatures.” Scorpion Tea is loud and filled to the brim with bombast, belligerence, and bravado, the likes of which can only come from seasoned musicians who know how to exert maximum force on the audience without rending themselves to oblivion… they save that for you. Through these 10 tracks, the rhythm section strikes hard, from ODowd’s spirited and robust drumming to Puma’s piercing bass tone, imbuing each song with an undeniable swagger and stride. Puma stands out especially on the opening “Take Solace in Suffering,” “Six Souls Afloat,” and “Scarlet Misquote” for his angular grooves, the interplay between him and Cruz’s searing guitar tone on the latter track absolutely intoxicating. On the front end, Cruz’s guitar chugs, grinds, and screams through the speakers with a devastating volume that the late Geordie Walker would be proud of. As a vocalist, Diaz follows in the grand proto-to-post-punk traditions of vacillating between disaffected spoken diatribes and passionate, emotive melodies like Jared Louche channeling Iggy Pop and bits of Joe Strummer. He even adds a monstrous snarl on “Summer in the Shade,” once again living up to his aforementioned description of Scorpion Tea’s sound – unexpected, but so deliciously right. Most notable are his performances on “They’re Thriving Without Us,” as he sings beautifully atop sustained drones of distorted guitar and processions of martial drums and electronic flutters enhancing a Lynchian vibe, and the closing “Panic Attack” in which his low and throaty whisper hovers atop the ominous throb of electronic bass and percussive strikes reverberating dublike. “Obsidian Promises” and “Clandestine Whispers” are also exemplary of the band’s sophisticated progressions and diverse production, the latter song moving menacingly with syncopated bass and marching drums underscoring Cruz’s siren-like wall of distortion, clinks of glass and metal subtly adorning Diaz’s ghostly layered vocals, while ODowd masterfully infuses electronic manipulations to enhance the unsettling vibrance. It’s great to hear a band knock it out of the park so effectively on a debut album, Scorpion Tea delivering a punchy and assertively experimental blend of death rock, post-punk, and psychedelic atmosphere. Let’s just hope the band can stoke the fires even brighter for the next outing.



Track list:

Take Solace in Suffering Exacting Father In a Vile Suit They’re Thriving Without Us Six Souls Afloat Clandestine Whispers Scarlet Misquote Summer in the Shade Obsidian Promises Panic Attack



Scorpion Tea

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

GIVE/TAKE

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram