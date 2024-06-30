Schkeuditzer Kreuz

Album: No Life Left

Category: Post-Industrial / Punk

Label: Bad Habit Records / Sorry State Records

Release Date: 2023-08-25

Author: Alyx Weaver (Aly-X)





Drawing inspiration from the spirit of the punk scene, Kieren Hills has clearly set to make a name for Schkeuditzer Kreuz as one of the hardest, grittiest voices in modern industrial music. It bears some likeness to Skinny Puppy, but not at the expense of having a unique sound – darker, more deconstructed, and a little more jaded with reality. No Life Left is the second full-length album to be released by this project since its debut in 2021, with the writing remaining true to original form, though a lot has been updated to reflect new knowledge. As far as noteworthy tracks on the album go, “Joy”’ is an almost psychedelic sort of experience with a slow breakbeat backed by hazy sounds and lackadaisical growls that flow like poetry. It may be the poster child of what this act brings to the table, and it sets the tone pretty well if you need to know what you are getting into first. “Ratchet” is an odd blend of dissonant high frequency tones and grit that is reminiscent of 1920s lounge music with an unrelenting beat; the vocal technique used in this song could be compared to Tom Waits doing one of his humor pieces, but still very befitting of the kind of content Schkeuditzer Kreuz likes to put out. It has a punk rock edge that suits this context perfectly. Lastly, “Inside World” has more of an ambient energy than most of the other tracks, but it wins for providing a little bit of easy listening on an otherwise heavy album. Needless to say, Hills has a good sense of balance and palatability. If you are looking for something different and you like harsh tunes, No Life Left is a must have album for your library.



Track list:

No Redemption Dead Alive Three Inch Scar Joy Second Life Ratchet Victims of a Bomb Raid Inside World



Schkeuditzer Kreuz

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Bad Habit Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

Sorry State Records

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram