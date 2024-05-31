Scheitan

Album: Songs For the Gothic People

Category: Goth / Rock

Label: The Circle Music

Release Date: 2024-05-22

Author: Merv Uzzell (Muzz79)





As musical evolutions go, Swedish metal act Scheitan is up there for one of the most dramatic metamorphoses in sound you’re ever likely to hear. Fronted and founded by multi-instrumentalist Pierre Törnkvist and drummer Oskar Karlsson, the Scandinavian outfit spent most of its early life as a black metal band, evolving into more gothic/ambient territory, and then adopting a fusion of rock & roll and death metal (death & roll). But, feeling the band’s sound was heading in the wrong direction after 1999’s Nemesis, Schietan was ultimately shelved and went on an indefinite hiatus. Törnkvist and Karlsson, however, continued to pursue their love of the death & roll aesthetic in the band Helltrain with Törnkvist’s brother Patrik. Songs For the Gothic People follows up the duo’s slight return to the spotlight with 2021’s Deathgoth EP, though Törnkvist states that this new record brings the band “back for real.” While that might be true, it’s most definitely in name only. One could be forgiven for thinking that this is a totally different band, and for all intents and purposes, it is. Gone are Törnkvist’s brash metal snarls in favor of clean, moody Dave Gahan-esque vocals; indeed, the whole transformation musically is astonishing! Now, Songs For the Gothic People is not about to start any revolutions, but what we have is super simple, catchy as hell goth/rock, and there’s certainly nothing wrong with that.

Opening with the instantly singable “The Last Time,” things start pretty up-tempo with an infectious rhythm that’s impossible not to want to get up and dance to. Likewise, the marching stomp of “Hearse” hits with a slightly more melancholic vibe, yet still has a poppy, danceable bounce to it. There is also a detectable air of traditional Swedish folk to the record, especially on “Night” and the anthemic “Forevermore,” which almost takes on the tone of a dark sea shanty and features some fantastically moody vocal harmonies from Törnkvist. The album finishes relatively heavy in comparison to the first half with “Lost in Time,” and arguably the best song on the album “Believe.” It’s a little more experimental in structure and explores different textures to give it some interesting atmospheric shades of light and dark throughout. And, in perhaps one final nod to the band’s metal roots, the song features some slick Iron Maiden-esque guitar phrases for good measure. Forgoing guitars completely, the pulsating electronic beats of “Erased” close the record with vocal duties handed to Lotta Högberg, who fans may recall also contributed to Nemesis. Much of the attention will obviously focus on the band’s extreme change of direction, but once you’ve moved past that, what you’re left with is a fun and incredibly infectious record. With Songs For the Gothic People already full of hints of more possible twists and turns in the group’s evolution, who knows where the chameleons of goth/rock might go next?



Track list:

The Last Time Hearse Night Forevermore Lost in Time Believe Live at Dawn Erased



