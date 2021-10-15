Scandroid

Album: The Darkness and the Light

Category: Electro / Synthwave / Rock

Label: FiXT Neon

Release Date: 2020-12-11





Although originally released as a pair of albums, each compounded by instrumentals and remixes, it can be said that The Darkness and the Light truly encompasses the third full-length album from musician/producer Klayton under his Scandroid moniker. Like the self-titled debut and Monochrome before it, this record demonstrates the artist’s propensity for the cybernetically enhanced transhumanist futures that adorned ‘80s sci-fi, set to a neon-lit and purple-hazed electronic soundtrack – a 19-track expanse that mirrors the concrete and steel urban sprawl Scandroid depicts.

While Klayton’s proficiency with production and arrangement can’t be argued, he doesn’t so much evolve the parameters of the genre as he celebrates them with great aplomb. For instance, “Phoenix” hits hard with an instantly striking array of ‘80s metal riffs and solos, the ascending refrain of “From the ashes you will rise” sure to get stuck in one’s head, and while the robotic synth bass of “Writing’s On the Wall” does recall memories of The Eurhythmics’ “Sweet Dreams,” the splashes of handclaps and shrill lead passages echoing the chorus make for a rather nice touch, even if the song gets lazily repetitive with each verse and chorus stanza ending with the title. The sultry saxophones on “Time Crime” and “New York City Nights” are a real treat that is also sure to bring people back to that bygone decade of glitz and glam, the vocoder-infused melody of the latter track undeniably catchy with synths that pulsate with the fervor of a Jan Hammer score for Miami Vice, while the excellent drums and searing keyboard solo of the former elevate what could’ve been just another Scandroid track into something Vince DiCola would be proud of.

Although it would be dismissive to state that the best tracks appear on The Light half of the album, the malaise of the three-track run of “Onyx,” “Nighttime,” and “I Remember You” on The Dark half does tend to support this notion, the refrain of “Can someone help me choose between the darkness and the light” on that first track feeling perhaps too on-the-nose. Of course, this would discount the pure synthwave glory that is “The End of Time,” as sweeping cosmic arpeggios and frivolous electro beats eventually give rise to a 6/8 shuffle in the bridge, the twinkling and brassy synths sounding like an old friend calling to say, “I love you.” A pair of guest vocalists appear, with King Protea’s harmonious and lithe tone adding greatly to “Less Than Zero,” while Megan McDuffee’s duet with Klayton on “Dark Tide” gives an otherwise unremarkable track some much needed character. Lyrical mentions of Aphelion and Neo-Tokyo creep their way into the lyrics to tie into past Scandroid releases, and the driving rhythms and chiming guitar tones of “Everywhere You Go” do recall “Empty Streets” from the first album. Shining brightly on The Darkness and the Light are the instrumentals of “Limelight,” “Out of the Darkness,” and the closing “Red Planet,” all of which simply exhibit the artist’s ear for solid soundscapes.

Ultimately, for all the adherence to the tropes of ‘80s nostalgia, The Darkness and the Light does little to advance Scandroid’s sound… but it’s clear that is not the intention here. Instead, Klayton seems more focused on creating a sonic environment that both he and his listeners can enjoy, like role-players in their favorite retro-futuristic sci-fi story. In other words, The Darkness and the Light is just meant to be good synthwave fun, and despite a few less-than-memorable moments, the album achieves this quite nicely.



Track list:

Into the Darkness Phoenix The End of Time Onyx Nighttime I Remember You Astor Place Out of the Darkness Less than Zero Limelight Into the Light Writing’s On the Wall Everywhere You Go Awakening New York City Nights Time Crime Purified Dark Tide Red Planet



Scandroid

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Klayton/Celldweller

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

FiXT Neon

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)