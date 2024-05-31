Saturnalia999

Album: Why to Live For a Dream?

Category: Experimental / Gothic

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-10-31

Author: Merv Uzzell (Muzz79)





On the rare chance you’ve ever wondered what an intergalactic spider demonoid trapped in a pitiful human form might sound like, then look no further than the Chilean experimental gothic act Saturanlia999, the macabre persona of one Saturnalia Mendez. That aforementioned and quite terrifying vision is her own self-description, and as you may now suspect, her debut album, Why to Live For a Dream? is anything but run-of-the-mill. Saturnalia999 has had a stop-start journey since its inception in 2009; having put out a couple of EPs of Björk and FKA Twigs covers, the project was left aside at one point due to Mendez’s mental health issues. After much toing and froing, Mendez finally started pushing her music properly in 2021, releasing “A.M.” as her first single. The album swings like a pendulum between chaos and order, beauty and ugliness, serenity and aggression; an eclectic muse of musique concrète, dark pop, and abrasive metal, in a surfeit of bleak, unhinged compositions.

One after another, the songs take on different shades of black, fleeting from decay to cosmic despair. The spacey opening of “My Eyes” offers a brief euphoria before you drift deeper into the nightmarish landscape that awaits. The album focuses heavily on relationships, although often with a grim and cutting perspective delivered with Mendez’s uniquely unnerving Chilean drawl. “A.M.” in particular is an off-kilter ballad about the suffering of secret love set to a brooding collage of unusual sounds and samples taken from old radio shows and even the 1997 sci-fi flick Contact. The harrowing “Necrosis” plunges the theme into an even darker territory of mixing toxic love and mental illness, all of which is accompanied by a deranged soundscape of bloodthirsty screams and nauseating backward loops only adding to the dread. There are depths into which to Why to Live For a Dream? demands you sink or swim, and “Mechanic Angel” is that point where you’ll either drown or willingly head further into the darkness. The track twists and mangles every nightmarish noise into nothingness, with Mendez’s murmured, barely decipherable vocals offering you only the slightest hint of a melody pushing through the foreboding ambient fog. It’s truly a sensory experience all of its own. Things seem to take a more conventional structure on “Dead Leaves,” which gives us a poppy stab of darkwave. Of course, nothing is without Saturnalia’s almost mischievous twist as the track contorts and warps, aiming to disorient and unsettle the listener throughout. And as if the eccentricity wasn’t yet at full tilt, we get two unexpected thrashing bouts of black metal on “Perish and Decay” and “Vultures Block My Sight Staring at the Sky.” The latter song is born from a nightmare Mendez once had, “Damned! Be damned / I want to see you burn / You all filthy pigs” she scowls, pushing her vocals to breaking point with seething and untethered voracity.

With Saturnalia999, Mendez has captured the ability to let extremes interact with each other to create something new, and often deliciously frightening. Why to Live For a Dream? is at times challenging, but always thrilling, asking the listener to meet her halfway and be copiously rewarded if they do.



Track list:

My Eyes Young Blood A.M. Necrosis Mechanic Angel Tell Me What to Tell You Paradise Lost The Abandonment Tree Crime Scene Dead Leaves Perish and Decay Vultures Block My Sight Staring at the Sky Living For a Dream



Saturnalia999

