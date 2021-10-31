Satanic Planet

Album: Satanic Planet

Category: Experimental / Industrial / Electronic

Label: Three One G Records

Release Date: 2021-05-28





Lucien Greaves – founder of The Satanic Temple, and considered the most prominent Satanist in the world. Justin Pearson – prolific punk and hardcore provocateur, and founder of Three One G Records. Luke Henshaw – noted electronic and hip-hop producer, and Pearson’s band mate in Planet B. Dave Lombardo – legendary drummer renowned for his tenure in Slayer, Misfits, and Suicidal Tendencies, and Pearson’s band mate in Dead Cross. With such a quartet, what devilish delights will the Satanic Planet provide on this self-titled album? Throughout these 13 tracks, listeners are exposed to a dizzying mélange of shrill and distorted electronic textures clashing with layers of vocals that vacillate between guttural and grating, all creating a processional and appropriately ritualistic ambience, perfect for a black mass. Few tracks, like the opening “Baphomet,” “Invocation,” or “The Hell” pulse steadily to engulf the listener in a myriad of voices and electronics screaming like the echoes of the damned amid unorthodox but discernible structures; there is often little semblance of a melody or anything harmonious, the interplay of dissonant elements formulating a vicious order out of sonic chaos. “999” engages with a blend of thunderous drumbeats and repetitions of what could be manipulated chants or a howling choir, beautiful in its discord, as the arrhythmic and almost anemic spoken word devoid of a human personality. Similarly, “Liturgy” presents a sustained organ drones and splashes of percussive and electronic noise evoking a quintessential horror movie soundtrack as the voice assures the listener, “You are an angel / You are a demon / You are the truth / You are the way” in true Satanic fashion. Nomi Abadi brings a haunting operatic grandeur to “Devil in Me,” her voice hovering amid organs and reversed chants for a lush and nightmarish sojourn, while moaning strings and bass underscore a down-pitched sermon in defiance of the tyrant Jehovah on “Passage.” For all of Satanic Planet’s solemnity, the carnivalesque and almost jaunty “Vete Al Infeirno” does offer a possibly unintended though no less potent moment of whimsy as the vocals move with the cadence of a demented faery tale. It’s difficult to say if Satanic Planet offers much to those who do not already adhere its inherent lyrical ideologies, with some outright opposed to it due to religious conviction, while others will perhaps find it overwrought or melodramatic. Musically, the album eschews most conventions in favor of an almost ceremonial aural display, sure to appease fans of experimental and atmospheric electronics, which alone makes it a worthwhile endeavor.



Track list:

Baphomet 999 Grey Faction Passage Invocation Devil in Me Unbaptism Vete Al Infeirno The Hell Strangers Exorcism Satanic Planet Liturgy



Satanic Planet

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp

Three One G Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

The Satanic Temple

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)