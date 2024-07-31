Sapphira Vee

Album: Fortune

Category: Darkwave / Electro / Trip-Hop

Label: Distortion Productions

Release Date: 2023-09-08

Author: Owen Only (owen_only)





Electronic sorceress Sapphira Vee is known for blending traits of darkwave, electro/industrial, and trip-hop, and when listened from start-to-finish, a stylistic progression is evident across her latest album, Fortune. The opening track, “Bereishit” has a dark but reflective industrial slant with its artillery-type bass drum and distorted snare accompanying effect-laden vocals, lower in the mix relative to the instrumentation. A danceable, darkwave club vibe pervades “What It Was,” which has a beautiful fusion of synthesized beeps and sustained string sounds, while “Lost Your Found” and “Can’t See” are supported by looped synth bass and stomping drums, the latter possessing an alt. pop feel with prominent clean vocals. These bite higher in the mix in “Those Words,” backed by jagged and chugging analog synth tweaking by composer Jean-Marc Lederman. Atmospheric keys and an epic orchestral layering of choir and string sounds lend to a spacy, baroque ambience on “Number One” and “Hope’s Reflection.” A twinkling music box celesta sound is evident on the latter, as well as on “Last,” but here, more synth beeps and trip-hop beats dominate with solo vocals by Jim Marcus building to a multi-layered interlude. The John D. Norten mix of “Sold” and Dogtablet’s mix of “Blindsight” are slower tempo numbers with whispering vocals, chilled electric piano, and double bass lending a relaxed air to each respective track. A stylistic change is clear on 2BitHeroes’ mix of “Tangential,” which is led by deep, creepy synth bass, mid-tempo beats, and what sounds like lightly distorted guitar. Fortune inspires a mixed bag of feelings from sullen and reflective to danceable and relaxed, and Sapphira Vee’s classical music influences are evident, resulting in dynamic sonic layering in several tracks. The artist’s siren-like vocals across the album are reminiscent of Chelsea Wolfe or Tori Amos, and fans of either artist should enjoy Fortune.



Track list:

Bereishit What It Was Lost Your Found Can’t See Those Words Number One Hope’s Reflection Stand Together Spicy Last A Wolf’s Warning [cis MACHINA Mix] Sold [John D. Norten Mix] Blindsight [Dogtablet Mix] Tangential [2Bit Heroes Mix]



