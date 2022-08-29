Salt Ashes

Album: Killing My Mind

Category: Radikal Records

Label: Pop / Electronic / Dance

Release Date: 2021-11-05





Sophomoric efforts often function as a make-or-break for budding artists, and Salt Ashes’ Veiga Sanchez has gone straight for the make with Killing My Mind, a well-honed album that channels multiple pop acts and thus, offers the best of them without sticking too strictly to their respective timbres. Although comparisons are said to be intrinsically odious, it’d be hard to not hear the macro-pop influences permeating this record – upbeat, Taylor Swift-like pop and romantic introspection features heavily in songs such as “Powerplay,” “Body Says,” and “Killing My Mind,” with bouncing bass-heavy choruses and balladic refrains. This fluctuates into more piano-laced and sad-girl Lana Del Rey undertones in “Screw Over You,” “Strangers,” and “I’m Not Scared to Die,” the latter track showcasing Sanchez’ lower register and offering a refreshing change of pace to the album’s dynamics. The final resemblance is in its electronic and more fey sounding Grimes-like vocal moments in songs like “Too Many Times” and “Love, Love.” Ultimately, Sanchez’s vocal performance across the album is powerful and laudable, and the mixing and overall production only elevates her performance further. Broadly speaking, the pandemic has thrown down the gauntlet to artists, and Salt Ashes has risen to face it head on, delivering polished electronic pop that’s rife with catchy hooks offering both casual and considered pleasure.



Track list:

Lucy Mad Girl Power Play Screw Over You Too Many Times I’m Not Scared to Die Love, Love Skylight Killing My Mind Body Says Strangers Never Be Wrong



Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)