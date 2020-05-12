Rotersand

Album: How Do You Feel Today?

Category: EBM / Industrial / Synthpop

Label: Metropolis Records / Trisol Music Group GmbH

Release Date: 2020-03-13





Since 2002, the German duo of Rascal Nikov and Krischan Jan-Eric Wesenberg have produced numerous Deutsche Alternative Charts (DAC) No. 1 albums and EPs, along with tours all over Europe and North America alongside VNV Nation, Covenant, and Assemblage 23. Rotersand has established itself as a powerhouse among their musical peers and the band’s return from a brief hiatus has been a welcome return to form.

How Do You Feel Today? marks the sixth full album from the group and feels a little more connected to the pre-hiatus sound as the opening track “Who Are We Now?” sounds like an updated iteration of ideas, themes, and soundscapes previously visited on records like 2009’s Random is Resistance and 2007’s 1023. In contrast to this audio throwback, “You Know Nothing” is more reminiscent of 2016’s Capitalism TM, which adopted a more “pop” element.

The themes on How Do You Feel Today? run the spectrum of Rotersand’s focus as artists. Emotions, politics, and the ranging breadth of human existence are touched upon throughout the record without lingering on any one too long. That might make it seem like the record is a collection of disparate singles with no cohesion between them, but it all remains very rooted in the current anxiety-laden human experience.

The remainder of the record is built on Rotersand’s foundations from their nearly two-decade-long history. Thundering beats, momentum fueled bass lines, and Nikov’s commanding vocals span the record and feel all at once familiar yet refreshing and new. The record’s pacing is perfectly on point and Rotersand’s expertise is displayed in the album’s overall arrangement as the high-tempo tracks transition down into slower moments before cresting back out. How Do You Feel Today? is a study in album composition as its peaks and valleys create a sonic musical ride for the listener to enjoy. It begs to be listened to.



Track list:

Who Are We Now? You Know Nothing Silence Blind Vision Whatever Elements When You Go Hot Ashes I Feel, You Don’t X Heart of Love



Brian H. McLelland (BMcLelland)