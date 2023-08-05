Rotersand

Album: Higher Ground / Forgotten Daydreams

Category: Electro / Synthpop

Label: Metropolis Records

Release Date: 2023-01-01 / 2023-03-31

Author: Ryan James (dreamXE)





The dawn of ‘20s brought How Do You Feel Today?, which found Rotersand returning to form and regaining some precious momentum, which has continued this year with a pair of new singles, “Higher Ground” and “Forgotten Daydreams.” The first of those tracks begins with ascending synths that quickly recede to allow Rascal Nikov’s vocals to take the stage over more simplistic programming, progressing to a chorus of strumming acoustic guitar before returning to those rising synths leading to a breakdown of lively electronics. It’s strong work, and a swift reminder of how effective Rotersand is at crafting dynamic builds and transitions. “Forgotten Daydreams” cleaves closer to a classic synthpop sound with its mid-tempo beat, deftly utilizing dreamy pads and glimmering synth hooks in the service of a more subdued number, eschewing the temptation to leap onto the dancefloor in favor of a more restrained approach. While “Higher Ground” may come out slightly ahead on points, “Forgotten Daydreams” is entirely worthy. Unfortunately, the included remixes and alternate versions present are inessential, with the core flaw being that they simply aren’t terribly distinctive. “Daydreams” excises the beat to bring the production and programming to the forefront, while the Evendorff remix of “Higher Ground” pushes the track onto the dancefloor by adding an insistent beat, removing the touches of guitar, and adding a few more bits of programming in their place. Still, the two originals here are very fine productions that bode well for the forthcoming album.



Track list:

Higher Ground

Higher Ground Higher Ground [Evendorff Remix] Higher Ground [Radio Edit]



Forgotten Daydreams

Forgotten Daydreams [Full Mix] Forgotten Daydreams [They Live at Night Mix] Daydreams Forgotten Daydreams [Back to the Other Side Mix]



