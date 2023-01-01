Robohop

Album: Robohop II: The Future of Sound Enforcement

Category: Hip-Hop / Electro / Industrial

Label: Glitch Mode Recordings

Release Date: 2022-06-10





Eight years after the Prime Directives 1-4 EP, Sean Payne and his cohorts continue to pursue their own vision of urbanized sonic dystopia – equal parts cautionary statement on the social inequities of the modern world and nerdy apocalyptic sci-fi abandon. Of course, Robohop II: The Future of Sound Enforcement is replete with the characteristic deep bass and abrasive textures befitting a rusty factory producing automatons designed initially in service to mankind, only to carry out the objective to its logically destructive conclusion. The steely layered effect of the vocals on “Bout 2 Kill ‘Em” adds to the eerie mechanoid ambience, the bass and stuttering rhythms the stuff of Glitch Mode gold, while the Cyanotic remix offers a naturally harsher iteration with a greater emphasis on the Robocop samples, which along with the heightened distortion and grind on the bass and electronics give the track more a vibe of urban cyber-violence. Reserved trap beats and bubbling synths and electronic squeals make “Designer Flex” a prime cut for dub remixes, while “Run the Map” is downright catchy as $IR and Bubble Eye exchange verses atop scratchy effects and rhythms that are simply intoxicating. Finally, we are treated to a 2022 revisiting of the original Robohop jam, “End of Days,” with some amplified cinematic backdrops and Tone Zone’s vocals given some additionally colder treatments, resulting in a weightier cut than the original. Payne has long expressed his adoration for hip-hop along with his industrial predilections throughout his career, with Robohop providing the perfect outlet for his merger of the two genres in a focused and more pronounced manner. As such, Robohop II is a fine sequel presentation… “Things won’t be a lot quieter with this boy around.”



Track list:

Bout 2 Kill ‘Em (feat. Boddicker’s Gang) Designer Flex (feat. Rich Laurel + K8E) Run the Map (feat. $IR + Bubble Eye) End of Days 2022 (feat. Tone Zone) Bout 2 Kill ‘Em [Cyanotic Mix] Designer Flex (Instrumental) End of Days 2022 (Instrumental) Bout 2 Kill ‘Em (Instrumental)



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)