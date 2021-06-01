Rhys Fulber

Album: Resolve

Category: Ambient / Electronic

Label: FR Recordings

Release Date: 2020-10-02





One must imagine that a musician as prolific and as versatile as Rhys Fulber must overwhelm even himself with the sheer multitude of recorded material he has under his various bands and projects. Written and recorded during the creation of his two full-legnth albums for the Sonic Groove imprint, 2018’s Your Dystopia, My Utopia and 2019’s Ostalgia, the four tracks on the Resolve EP draw more from the artist’s sense of atmosphere and tonal exploration; although not devoid of rhythm, the beats are minimal to the point of absence, preferring to immerse the listener in the washes of ambient pads and sustained electronic drones that do at times form traces of melodic progression. The first two tracks almost seem like companion pieces, the first named for the industrial Belgian city of “Charleroi” in which the minor key swells and sequences seem to evoke the detritus and the longing for what once was, while the hollow scrap metal percussion and distorted repetitions of mechanical noise on “Disused” are augmented by synths that seem to cry in the background like the mournful reveries of a broken down factory no longer functioning. The dystopic sci-fi moods of Vangelis resonate particularly on this track, as well as on the concluding “Monolithic Myriad Manifold,” the spectral and breathy whispers of electronic noise gradually building to an enticing cinematic harmony; it’s all over too quickly, leaving the listener anticipating a theme or anthem that has yet to emerge. Again, the traces of his more energetic output with Front Line Assembly or his previous solo outings can be detected, but Resolve seems to heavily intimate Fulber’s work in Delerium and Conjure One, and given that this is but the first in a planned series of EPs, it will be interesting to hear what sort of audient landscapes and tonal moods this eminent artist will be further crafting in this style.



Track list:

Charleroi Disused Meaningless Marker of Mortality Monolithic Myriad Manifold



Rhys Fulber

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)