Rhys Fulber

Album: Collapsing Empires

Category: Experimental / Techno / EBM

Label: Sonic Groove Records

Release Date: 2022-04-26





Few artists can lay claim to such a legacy as Rhys Fulber has, having so significantly contributed to the lexicon of electronic and industrial music since his teen years. In some respects, Collapsing Empires builds upon the conceptual framework of the preceding Brutal Nature – created in the isolation of the pandemic, and drawing inspiration from the encroachment of artificial structures on the natural world, doomed to decay. Tracks like “Transfiguration” with its trancelike ambience and organic, misty waves of ethereal pads, or the electronic insect-like titters that underscore buzzing drones and cold atmospheres on “Dronegail” most readily evoke memories of that previous album. The sparsely rhythmic growls of ominous distortion underlaid by trickling pianos on “Dead Reckon,” or the fluid pads that fluctuate and coagulate harmoniously into discernible melodic passages on “As Far as Dreams” hint at the more cinematic qualities of Fulber’s sonic explorations, the interspersion of solid techno and EBM beat patterns maintaining a palpable energy throughout the album. However, the real star appears in the form of the haunting “Empire Collapse,” itself a sparser, darker, more tonally centered rendition of the earlier title track, where “Collapsing Empires” possessed a rather welcome feel akin to ‘90s IDM with its choppy synth loops and scratchy rhythms.

By now, Rhys Fulber’s capabilities as a musician and producer are so well known that he’s virtually untouchable. Consequently, there is a comfortable degree of well satisfied expectation to Collapsing Empires, as it is as finely produced as any of the man’s previous efforts. As a companion to Brutal Nature, the album notably offers a contrast and counterpoint effective enough for those seeking to ruminate on the shared themes. On the other hand, it can also be taken as a simply excellent offering of experimental ambient techno from a master craftsman.



Track list:

Concrete Cogitation Collapsing Empires Dead Reckon Glory to Labour Transfiguration As Far as Dreams Dronegail Palace of Pioneers Empire Collapse



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)