REVillusion

Album: Lockdown Sessions

Category: Industrial / Rock

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2024-06-19

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





The world has endured some immense hardships in the four years since Brian E. Carter last released an album under the banner of REVillusion, but listening to Lockdown Sessions, it’s clear that he and his collaborators are determined to embrace the positive and unifying effects of this turmoil. From the onset of “King of Everything,” more than a few developments are apparent in the evolution of REVillusion’s sound – still cinematic in its scope and production, but presenting a leaner and more refined sense of songcraft and composition that aims for a more visceral connection with the audience. Much of this is due to the addition of the “one woman army” of I Ya Toyah, her vocals as powerful as on her own output, and this is just the first of her four appearances on the album; indeed, through her harmonies and repetitions of “You’ve created a monster” amid epic swells and syncopated bursts of resonant electronics on “Villain” to the almost bluesy cadences of “Desire,” its muscular drums, piano flourishes, and Ronnie Bass’ saxophone solo adding to its unique flavor, it’s clear that I Ya Toyah and REVillusion were meant to work together, and the world simply needs more of this merger. The same can be said of any of Raymond Watts and En Esch on their respective appearances on the sneering and slithering “Dirty Demonic & Damned” and the glitchy funk stylings of “Alles Aus [Blackout],” both as adroitly virulent as one would expect, while Molly Rennick’s appearance atop the throbbing rhythms of “Wasteland” somehow recall elements of REVillusion’s New Extinction debut.

Of course, Carter hasn’t completely abandoned his penchant for filmic grandeur on tracks like “Drifting Downward” with its instrumental progression from lithe and lush to gritty and guttural, “Snuff” with Erik Purcell’s menacing vocal restraint, and the electronic and guitar melodies of “Regret [Nothing]” complementing the smooth voice of NONPERSONA. Francesca DeStruct’s appearance on “Solitude” adds a poppy hip-hop flavor, while Bjorn “Speed” Strid’s lively delivery on “Battle-God” accentuates the song’s epic power metal vibrance. Waylon Reavis returns as well, his repetitions of “Are you powerless” on “Statistic” seeming excessive at first, but oddly catchy, while he and I Ya Toyah share duties for the closing “UNITE,” their voices intertwining seamlessly to add greater emphasis to the lyrical message of cooperation and unity – the very heart of REVillusion’s approach really. The project’s refined and sophisticated qualities were already apparent from the start, but Brian E. Carter manages to hone his sound and production with each progressive release, with Lockdown Sessions offering some of the best of what REVillusion has yet to offer… so far.



Track list:

King of Everything Dirty Demonic & Damned Alles Aus [Blackout] Drifting Downward Wasteland The Villain Battle-God Solitude Regret [Nothing] Statistic Desire Idle Hands Snuff UNITE



REVillusion

