Resolve

Album: Human

Category: Metalcore / Nü-Metal / Industrial

Label: Arising Empire

Release Date: 2023-09-15

Author: Wil Cifer (WCifer)





Resolve’s new album Human rides the crest of metalcore’s current evolution as the French band anticipates trends without selling out. A pop undercurrent has woven itself into this more radio-friendly take on metalcore for the past few years, perhaps most noticeably in 2023 with the spike in popularity of Sleep Token, who dresses up pop with dark imagery and a producer dialing in an extra crunchy down-tuned guitar sound. Resolve does this more convincingly, embracing the emerging sense of nostalgia for the ‘90s and crossing it over into a more nü-metal adjacent sound. Choruses on songs like “Death Awaits” resonate with a youthful vibrance that might play well to TikTok scene kids. The rapped verses on “Older Days,” courtesy of guest contributors Ten56. and Paleface Swiss lean into this nü-metal revival, but the poppier sections play to the band’s strengths – after all, pop does not have to be a bad word. The pop elements are typified by strong vocal hooks creating the earworms haunting the airwaves, giving the band more personality. Any producer can dial in the robotic gain monster tone, but not every band can write hooky songs, and Resolve’s commitment to catchy songwriting effectively contrasts with the crushing breakdowns. The progressive undercurrent of the drumming leading into “Continuum” sets the stage for the anthem to come, as the emotive vocals wander the ambience. At times, the hammering Meshuggah-like riffing creates a uniform feel to how they bring the heavy. On the other side of the coin, “In Stone” extends the reach into pop a little too far, proving balance works best when blending musical styles in this manner. The hardcore rage of the album’s second half only relents to the fragility of the sung choruses, making Human an album of often unexpected contrasts. This provides an impressive dynamic range as “Move to Trash” finds the pop sensibilities clashing with a more nü-metal mood, in contrast to the arrangement. “New Colors” starts as a pop ballad before a bigger arena-rocking power chord progression elevates it. Resolve closes the album with the more playful vibe of “Moonchild,” bringing Pierce the Veil to mind. The approach to guitar is more deliberate with a lower tuning that gives the song more guts. This well-executed album is a slab of fun songs that open the door to a heavier, more interesting take on where the genre is going. There was a great influx of heavier albums released this year, but heaviness is not Resolve’s sole intent as songwriters, rather the colorful sounds they play with on this album. Fans of the more radio-friendly metalcore will find these guys bring a more complex sound than the current crop of bands doing similar.



Track list:

Human Death Awaits Older Days Continuum Bloodlust In Stone Comfortably Dumb Ignite Move to Trash New Colors Moonchild



Resolve

Website, Facebook, Instagram

Arising Empire

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram