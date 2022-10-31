Reptilicus

Album: Crusher of Bones

Category: Industrial / Electronic / Experimental

Label: Artoffact Records

Release Date: 2022-06-03





A rerelease of the band’s seminal studio album, Reptilicus’ 2022 edition of Crusher of Bones boasts a fresh remaster, courtesy of Ghostdigital’s Curver Thoroddsen, along with updated artwork. It’s easy to see why Reptilicus gained traction with this album; conspicuously industrial with a good dash of both noise and experimental elements, it refines the best of these genres into a discrete sound. “Snakes” begins with an unmistakably industrial percussive, bass-blasting intro, bits of Blackstar meeting the catchiest bits of Too Dark Park, whereas “Ointment,” the longest song of the album, is a throbbing Swans-like number with bass that undulates like a cobra, mesmerized and mesmerizing with reedy bleats and metallic percussion clanging in the background. “Call Me Jesus” has David Yow meets Iggy Pop-inspired vocals paired with a wonky and warbling guitar lead invoking the peculiar charm of Primus. More ambient soundscapes are explored in numbers like “Sluice,” a tribal invocation or war chant, slow and distant drums beneath the choral vocals, and “808” and “Washington” similarly ambient in their lack of hooks. Although existing fans may not notice pronounced differences in the sound of the album, there’s ultimately a lot to enjoy in Crusher of Bones, and with its rerelease, a chance for new listeners to experience its industrial vigor… well worth a listen for aficionados of industrial and electronic.



Track list:

Snakes Sluice 808 Pirate Paradise Call Me Jesus Ointment Washington Snakes [Alternate Instrumental Mix] Ointment II



Reptilicus

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Arttoffact Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)