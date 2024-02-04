REIN

Album: God is a Woman

Category: Electro-pop / Synthwave / Electropunk

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-11-30

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





It’s been a rather busy few years for this Stockholm-based artist, performing with some of the biggest names in industrial and underground electro and adding to a formidable international profile. God is a Woman marks REIN’s follow-up to 2020’s Reincarnated, taking her brand of pop-infused electro to greater measures of accessibility. Songs like the opening “How’s It Gonna Be?” and “Snakes” immerse the listener in minimal, yet expansive synth textures adorned with skittering effects and deep swells of resonant bass, the vocals saccharine yet melodic, with the latter being especially notable for its almost R&B vibrance as the cadence and tone accentuating lines like “Never trust mankind” rather sharply. Others like “Mutual Satisfaction,” “Kiss You Goodbye,” and “For You” see a greater juxtaposition of disaffected, almost android-like harmonies amid strident beats and percolating synth patterns that callback to the raving techno of the early-to-mid ‘90s. The same could be said of the punchy and rhythmic hip-hop stylings of “No Rules,” its bleak and sardonic atmosphere and throbbing breaks emphasizing its declarations that “making art has no rules.” In the same vein is “Refuse the Pressure” as the mantra of “defy the power, refuse the pressure” is repeated with such a discerned lack of emotion that it would be ironic if not for the passionate shouts that gradual make themselves known, as if to challenge one’s own mechanistic tendencies. There is a pointedly synthwave character that resounds throughout God is a Woman, punctuated in tracks like the opening “How’s It Gonna Be?,” and even more so in “Power & Passion” and “There’s No Tomorrow,” while the title track is among the album’s most dynamic compositions as the alternating beat structures, almost choral backdrops, and coldly layered and wispy vocals convey the song’s message of feminine power and creativity. Fans of KANGA may notice similarities in the overt melodicism and general pop format of REIN’s music, and God is a Woman does possess a certain polish in its brevity and directness, but these are qualities that the artist has been working with through her past releases already. As such, the album doesn’t do much to expand beyond those parameters, but its built on strong production and lyrical foundations to make it at least a worthwhile listen.



Track list:

How’s It Gonna Be? Mutual Satisfaction Kiss You Goodbye Snakes Refuse the Pressure God is a Woman No Rules Power & Passion For You There’s No Tomorrow



REIN

