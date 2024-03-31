Razorwire Halo

Album: All the Terrible Things

Category: Electro-rock

Label: Self-released

Released: 2024-02-04

Author: Merv Uzzell (Muzz79)





It’s been eight years since Kansas City electro/rockers Razorwire Halo released their last full-length album, New Empire. And surprisingly, All the Terrible Things only manages to clock up one more song than the six-track Retaliate EP, which was released back in 2018. So, having already dropped the record’s teaser track, “Invincible,” back in 2021, effectively this only leaves us with another EP-sized batch of new tunes. Since the band’s genesis in 2011, frontman, keyboardist, and backing guitarist Tak Kitara and his ever-changing band members have been presenting an award-winning hybrid sound of edgy electronics fused with crushing metal riffs to audiences worldwide, pulling much inspiration from bands like Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins, Garbage, and Stabbing Westward to create their own unique sonic playground. Unfortunately, what we get on All the Terrible Things feels a little uninspired. Firstly, it must be stated that unlike the title suggests, this isn’t an album of all terrible things; on the contrary, it’s bursting with energy like the frenetically charged “The Dirty Truth.” Full of ruthless aggression, punchy rhythmic sections, and tightly stabbing guitar riffs, it’s definitely one that’s sure to snap a few necks when played live. Hitting with equal intensity is the downright angry “Don’t you,” on which Kitara sounds like an absolute savage as he snarls, “Don’t you, don’t you regret it / Don’t you, don’t you forget it / What you have done to me.” Zeke Gavazzi’s frantic drumming leads the instrumental onslaught as Skylar Kitara’s bass pumps fuel on the blaze of Darrell Trussell’s high-octane guitar attacks; if you are a fan of the band playing at full tilt, then you’ll be in headbanging heaven on that one too. There are some minor mixing issues when things get too busy, in particular on “Low.” The song’s arrangement just feels a bit fragmented, and at times, the drums can sound a little swamped under the weight of the guitars, especially during the chorus. But, where All the Terrible Things suffers is that while it is well executed, you can’t help but think you’ve heard it all before. Even at times, the album feels like it doubles back on itself, leaving only a couple of standout moments, and on an album just a fraction over 30 minutes long, any filler doesn’t leave much flesh on the bone. It seems the midwestern collective has played it safe here, perhaps with the intention of writing something that will connect more with a live audience. If that is the case, then the album has suffered from having any real depth. It may seem like a petty gripe, but for a band that claims to push itself musically to stand out in the crowd, Razorwire Halo is instead in danger of becoming lost in it.



Track list:

Cover My Eyes Low Fail with You The Dirty Truth Red Don’t You Invincible



