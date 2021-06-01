Razorback Hollow

Album: Solus In Tenebris: Deluxe Edition

Category: EBM / Industrial

Label: Re:Mission Entertainment

Release Date: 2020-10-30





Born from the mind of Daniel Belasco in 2008 as an alternative to his main venture with Glass Apple Bonzai, Solus In Tenebris marks the project’s first full-length release of original material after several single tracks, EPs, and remixes. From the opening “Angel of Blood and Fire,” there is the familiarity of the simplistic drums, arpeggiated synths, heavy sampling, and sinister tone; however, it also becomes apparent on the same track that is not simply a dated throwback act attempting to capitalize on the early days of retro EBM and ‘90s era industrial. Belasco has top-notch production and compositional skills; he knows exactly what sound he wants to make on this record and exactly how to do it in a way that still makes it distinctively unique to his style, adding a melodic flair and his signature baritone voice over the simple groove.

On the note of Belasco’s trademark vocal style, it is only present on a handful of the tracks, including “Collapse.” He employs quite a few effects and different styles to match the flavor of what differentiates Razorback Hollow from Glass Apple Bonzai – dark, gritty, and reminiscent of the distorted growls of legends such as Bill Leeb and Jean-Luc De Meyer. On “Robots of Less Importance,” he solicits the snarl of guest vocalist Kisho Trioxin (The Electric Dead, MDM), which helps add a unique edge to the track. Belasco also throws in a full retro body music jam on the track “Quietly Staying Alive,” using a chopped vocal sample and a catchy bass line very reminiscent of fellow “new retro” EBM project Klack. A true standout on this release is “Cold War,” a grim track about a world coming to an end, which features Steven Archer (Stoneburner, Ego Likeness), whose bleak delivery coupled with Belasco’s bright baritone lands stylistically in between Razorback Hollow and Glass Apple Bonzai; it begs burning questions regarding what these two artists could do with a full collaborative project.

Originally released in late December of 2019, this 2020 deluxe edition of Solus In Tenebris adds some bonus material and early demos, including the 21-minute instrumental “The Great Mutilator,” and four demos recorded in Razorback Hollow’s earliest incarnation. While these tracks are definitely worth at least one listen, especially to hear the evolution of the project, the meat of this record lies in the original track list, thus rendering the deluxe edition largely unnecessary. While much of this release will draw some very clear parallels to ‘80s and ‘90s acts like Skinny Puppy, Front Line Assembly, Cabaret Voltaire, and early MINISTRY, it is done so as a love letter to this era from an artist with the skills to make it his own. Similar to what Glass Apple Bonzai has done for ‘80s synthpop, Solus In Tenebris validates that Daniel Belasco has achieved the same for electro/industrial as Razorback Hollow.



Track list:

Angel of Blood and Fire Cold War (feat. Steven Archer) Philanthropede Collapse Faith Requires Suffering Quietly Staying Alive Robots of Less Importance (feat. Kisho Trioxin) Your Temple Sceptcemia The Great Mutilator No Exit [2005 Demo] Septic Tank [2005 Demo] Vomit [2005 Demo] B Movie [2005 Demo]



Ryan H. (DoktorR)