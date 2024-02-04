Rave the Reqviem

Album: Ex Eden

Category: Industrial / Metal

Label: Out of Line Music

Release Date: 2023-10-06

Author: Alyx Weaver (Aly-X)





With elements of symphonic metal and cybernetic dance-driven industrial, Rave the Reqviem is known for combining heavily religious overtones with dark, balladic sounds that evoke the lovelorn acrimony of a lost soul. One of the Swedish act’s most notable features is the pleasant balance between Filip Lönnqvist’s harsh vocals and Jennie Nord’s cold, evocative crooning. The band’s latest effort, Ex Eden is a 10 track roller coaster through a mentally constructed hellscape, although the lyrics in this album have diverged somewhat from previous releases, preferring to focus on internal struggles and projection rather than was or other larger societal issues. The band has updated its sound to feature faster, more continuous melodies, which allows Rave the Reqviem to stay relevant among the sudden resurgence of poppy sounds used by peers in the genre. Some of them even appear on the album, with Cyrha’s Jake E appearing on “How to Hate Again” and co-writing “Exit Babylon” along with Halo Effect’s Jesper Strömblad, and “REQVIEM_05” featuring Ruinizer. However, the band has not let go of their roots by any stretch of the imagination. Songs like “Anti-Savior” and “Exit Babylon”’ incorporate a kind of restlessness and yearning characteristic of more youthful Gen X and Millennial metal outfits, and it’s difficult not to get emotional about it. The hyperspeed power chords and fast electronic melodies make the entirety of Ex Eden a memorable trip without missing a single opportunity to feed on our nostalgia. Five albums in, and Rave the Reqviem is still delivering.



Track list:

0(485) Doombreaker Anti-Savior Ofelia How to Hate Again God, Demon, Machine Zero Solace Edge of Eden REQVIEM_05 Exit Babylon Angry All the Time



