Rabbit Junk

Album: Xenospheres

Category: Industrial / Punk / Electro

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2020-10-23





Rabbit Junk has accomplished much in the past decade-and-a-half, with the past three years being among the group’s most productive; following up on 2018’s Meditations on Mortality and 2019’s Reveal, Xenospheres continues to showcase JP Anderson’s ever improving production and songwriting skills, the album emphasizing the latter while staying true to the incendiary mix of industrialized metal, punk, and varying modes of electronic fury. The interplay of growling guitar riffs with aggressive keyboards that squelch and seethe heavy and furious with an energetic EDM vibe on “Neurodivergent,” all leading to a striking chorus on which Anderson’s throaty screams exchange with harmonious clean layers with subtly mixed vocoders starts the album with a bang that reverberates throughout the album. “Angry People” juxtaposes dub/reggae infused vocal stylings with bouncy drum & bass rhythms and synths, the thrashing guitars adding to the song’s all too relevant lyrical gravitas about the dangers of succumbing to anger, while other songs like “Bits and Razors” and especially “Relentless (Omicron Nu Epsilon)” march with insistent rhythms and undeniably catchy vocal and synth hooks that despite the explosive bursts of breakneck speed and forceful riffs will have listeners singing along as they are sent into spasms on the dance floor. On the other hand, “Prismatic” is a rocking but menacing bit of shrill EDM, the post-millennial electronic “whoops” and steely keyboard phrases playing well against Sum Grrrl’s semi-spoken verses, seemingly more insidious than the most raging shout. As well, “Curse” is a bit of an outlier on the album as it moves at a strutting pace, Anderson’s emotive higher register vocals evoking modern alt. rock as Sum Grrrl’s glitch-laden and somewhat monotonic “la-la” accompaniment makes for a rather hypnotic and slightly disturbing moment. Similarly, the straightforward cover of “Kick It” is rather inspired with Sum Grrrl taking the role of Peaches to Anderson’s Iggy Pop, the blend of acerbic punk rock social commentary with disco abandon making for a rather compelling track that is pure Rabbit Junk. Concluding Xenospheres is “From the Stars II (Kite and Vireo),” the music a dynamic and danceable soundtrack to a cyberpunk tale that plays as sequel to a track from the band’s Project Nonagon cycle in 2010. Every aspect of the Rabbit Junk sound is on display on Xenospheres, sharpened into a tight presentation of quality production and performance.



Track list:

Neurodivergent The Bends Relentless (Omicron Nu Epsilon) Prismatic Angry People Curse Kick It (Peaches ft. Iggy Pop Cover) Bits and Razors From the Stars II (Kite and Vireo)



Rabbit Junk

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)