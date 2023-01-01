Rabbit Junk

Album: Apocalypse For Beginners

Category: Industrial / Punk / Electro

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2022-10-21





JP Anderson’s Rabbit Junk is an unstoppable electro/punk force, blending industrial electronics, heavy riffs, distinctive compositions, and a punk attitude in a way that has never been truly duplicated. With each consecutive release, one can hear small tweaks and improvements to create a record that seems to subtly exceed the previous production; Apocalypse for Beginners continues that streak, delivering a frenzied masterpiece as only Rabbit Junk can.

The record opens with the appropriately titled “Heavy,” immediately showcasing Rabbit Junk’s ability to deliver a crushing guitar riff perfectly layered with electronics, and an immediate tone-setter for the album. “Stone Cold” features frequent collaborator Amelia Arsenic with the drum & bass style percussion often utilized to create a manic tempo, but where the record takes its first stylistic turn is on “Nostromo,” which stylistically moves between trancelike pads, pulsing drums, synthpop verses, and an absolutely brutal industrial/metal chorus evocative of fellow genre-bender Poppy. Later, “Bodies” provides a completely different yet somehow effective blend of drum & bass, glitch, and surf rock guitar. The album wraps on the titular track, which is a full onslaught of industrial bass and electronic noise reminiscent of Rabbit Junk’s recent collaboration with MOЯIS BLAK, but peppered with light and groovy bridges.

Apocalypse For Beginners is everything you could ever want from a Rabbit Junk record, delivering a signature blend of styles and sounds that absolutely shouldn’t work as well as it does, while still managing to add a handful of interesting elements not often heard in previous releases. No track ever progresses or ends the way it begins, and despite being unable to pinpoint or describe exactly what you’re hearing, it’s somehow immediately recognizable to anyone familiar with the band, and insanely unique to those who are not. An extremely enjoyable record, in both the Rabbit Junk discography and in general.



Track list:

Heavy Stone Cold Nostromo Love is Hell The Grind Bodies Praetorian Aureole Rabbit Out of Hiding Apocalypse For Beginners



Rabbit Junk

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ryan H. (DoktorR)