Puscifer

Album: Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired

Category: Alternative / Industrial / Rock

Label: Puscifer Entertainment / BMG / Alchemy Recordings

Release Date: 2023-03-31

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





Puscifer has returned with yet another subvariant of the 2020 Existential Reckoning LP. Having previously released a pay-per-view performance/live album of it in 2021, one might say the band is milking it for all it’s worth, but with the dearth of opportunities for bands during the pandemic, and lest we forget the band’s longstanding tradition of remix albums, it’s ultimately much more a blessing to have these myriad permutations emerging from the collective grey matter of the Puscifer vortex.

The Re-Wired version boasts an absolutely star-studded cast of “re-imaginers” – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Troy Van Leeuwen, Justin Chancellor, and Alessandro Cortini are just a few of the A-listers on hand to breathe new life into the numbers. Each artist lends their own unique spin to things, but if there’s one flaw to the whole concept, it’s just that – much like the Live at Arcosanti album – the studio versions were just so damn good in the first place that most everything feels like a slightly lesser facsimile of the forerunner. Songwriting has always been a real strength for Maynard James Keenan, Carina Round, and Mat Mitchell, and so improving on top of nigh-perfection is an incredibly tall order. The few standouts are arguably the ones by Alessandro Cortini and Round herself; both seem to skew more into the “reimagined” territory, creating even bigger soundscapes than the studio versions. Other songs skew more into remix territory, but this is admittedly very subjective, and so other listeners may find nuances to love more in others.

In that vein, the core benefit to Re-Wired is perhaps one of prolonging the arrested pleasure of the original album for listeners, as well as keeping the ever-prolific Puscifer afloat in the world. Ultimately, it’s undeniably a remix supergroup for the ages, but those expecting “better” versions – whatever that even might mean – of the original studio recordings may leave somewhat disappointed. However, the still Puscifer-hesitant may finally hop onboard given the undeniable curb appeal of the names involved. An engaging listen for the hardcore Puscifer fans, as well as those who’ll appreciate the powerhouses involved.



Track list:

Bread and Circus [Re-imagined by Mat Mitchell] Apocalyptical [Re-imagined by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross] The Underwhelming [Re-imagined by Juliette Commagere] Grey Area [Re-imagined by Troy van Leeuwen and Tony Hajjar] Theorem [Re-imagined by Sarah Jones and Jordan Fish] UPGrade [Re-imagined by Justin Chancellor and Scott Kirkland] Bullet Train to Iowa [Re-imagined by Alessandro Cortini] Personal Prometheus [Re-imagined by Greg Edwards] A Singularity [Re-imagined by Carina Round] Postulous [Re-imagined by Phantogram] Fake Affront [Re-imagined by Gunnar Olsen] Bedlamite [Re-imagined by Daniel P. Carter]



