Puscifer

Album: Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti / Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents

Category: Rock / Alternative / Experimental

Label: Puscifer Entertainment / BMG / Alchemy Recordings

Release Date: 2021-11-12





Puscifer has been busy during the pandemic – the proximate offerings of Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti and Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents betray Maynard James Keenan’s mind still at work despite the distance between artists and their fans. The simultaneous release of these two live albums gives new life to both their studio equivalents… and that’s without even delving into the performance and conceptual livestreams that accompanied each respectively.

One of the arguable shortcomings of these albums is that the band is simply so damn good live; at the sonic level, there are slight differentiations in timbre and instrumentation, but the precision with which they pull off the songs makes it at times feel like a nigh-facsimile of the studio versions. Admittedly, certain elements like the richness of Greg Edwards’ bass tone, and the masterly vocal unison and harmonies from Keenan and Carina Round stand out with added definition, but without a fastidious listening to the live versus the studio, one might not discern a huge difference in the overall sonic experience. In this regard, the live albums are a bit niche when divorced from the video content designed for each; they function as a platform-filling bit of audio-streaming content, despite their inception as a multimedia piece of art. And yet, this is par for the course for Puscifer, who has ever well-weaponized remix albums, collaborations, and other re-marketing of their art. So, although perhaps underwhelming, this is admittedly laudable business acumen in an era of bloodthirsty battles to capture – and hold – the attention span of the masses.

Nonetheless, both Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti and Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents are masterclasses in executing groove and hypnotism, even just at the intrinsic, sonic level. Surely, few fans could be unhappy with the choice of getting a polished live presentation of “Money Shot,” especially given the difficulty for most of the world to catch a Puscifer show, both pre- and post-pandemic. If nothing else, these re-imaginings will whet the collective appetites of Puscifer fans for new material and opportunities to catch them in person.



Track list:

Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti

Bread and Circus Apocalyptical The Underwhelming Grey Area 5.1 Theorem UPGrade Bullet Train to Iowa Personal Prometheus A Singularity Postulous Fake Affront Bedlamite



Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents

Galileo Agostina Grand Canyon Simultaneous Money Shot The Arsonist The Remedy Smoke and Mirrors Flippant Life of Brian (Apparently You Haven’t Seen) Autumn



