Pure Obsessions & Red Nights

Album: Heirs of the Red Night

Category: Synthpop / Darkwave

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-05-05

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Philippe Deschemin may have shifted his musical focus more towards darkwave and synthpop, but with his Night trilogy in full effect, he’s not shying away from the luridly alluring themes that adorned Pure Obsessions & Red Nights previous goth/industrial rock output. Heirs of the Red Night certainly paints a picture vibrant with the crimson hues of shed blood and tears glistening in the darkest nights, lyrically following the familiar character of Mr. Strangler now appearing as a ghostly yet comforting figure for the troubled Sadie, offering a vision of violent retribution against abuse.

However, separate from the narrative, the album is enjoyable enough on its own as it follows the tenets of the genre… perhaps a little too closely. Songs like “She Dreams in Black,” “The Devil in Their Dreams,” and the closing “All it Takes is a Little Fear” should have no difficulty finding their way onto the dancefloor of any gothic club night, the last track bearing some rather bright vocal harmonies for good measure. Others like the opening “Sadie Wants the Night” and “A Walk with the Shining One” take on a more insistent, relentless tone befitting the lyrical themes, the carefully crafted and rather catchy layers of synths striding atop muscular drumbeats, while going for an almost retro electro vibe on the atmospheric interlude of “Nothing is Certain,” a track that truly should’ve been further extrapolated on and made into a fuller song. There’s a particularly baroque quality in the chord progressions and vocal flourishes of “The Dagger in the Flesh” and the aforementioned “A Walk with the Shining One,” and while there are no apparent guitars present, the distorted tones of “While the World Slowly Dies” and “The Heartbeat of the Night” do add a bit of grittiness suitable to their more nocturnal and gothic vibrance; they might have benefitted from an actual guitar, though perhaps that might’ve been too conspicuous given the tight tonal palette of the album. Similarly, Deschemin’s voice rarely deviates in its melodic timbre, never devoid of earnest emotion, but keeping the variations to a minimum.

The persistent consistency of the album proves to be a strength and weakness; while it is all tied together into a tightly knit darkwave package, it runs the risk of losing interest before long, which would be an issue if not for the brevity of Heirs of the Red Night. The songs move at a direct and deliberate pace that revels in their synthpop flavors, just nuanced enough that it’s not an outright practice in formula. Pure Obsessions & Red Nights at least manages to effectively balance style and substance, even if the conceptual makeup might veer into somewhat gruesome territory.



Track list:

Sadie Wants the Night The Dagger in the Flesh She Dreams in Black While the World Slowly Dies Nothing is Certain The Heartbeat of the Night The Devil in Their Dreams A Walk with the Shining One All it Takes is a Little Fear



