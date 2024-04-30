Pupil Slicer

With a name like Pupil Slicer, one goes into an album with some idea of what to expect, and in this case, it proves well-founded. Blending pummeling percussion and squealing riffage with down-tempo groove and rhythmic bass, Blossom is an interesting blend of somber shoegaze influences and in-your-face metal aggression. The brutality of the album’s sound is hard to hide from. “Momentary Actuality” kicks things off with the hallmark screamed verses, its choruses adding melodic vocal moments that give it a pronounced post-metal vibe before reverting to the Suicide Silence-like vocals. “No Temple” carries this hurricane-like energy forward, whereas songs like “Terminal Lucidity” even get a little bit mathcore at times. However, it’s in songs like “Creating the Devil in Our Image” that Pupil Slicer shows they’re not one-trick ponies. Clean, reverbed guitar and bass instill a trancelike feel that’s quickly contrasted by some of the most frenetic instrumentation and vocals on the album, a smattering of slap bass bringing back some of the funk that’s evident in “Departure in Solitude.” “The Song at Creation’s End” further illustrates the blending of moods – it’s almost a ballad, but one that gets downright dissonant and unbelievably nasty in its coda. In the latter moments of the album are some outright melancholic moments. “Language of the Stars” begins with a somber piano line underscored by bass synth, whispers, and a slow drum march. It’s easily the purest moment of unexpected introspection on an otherwise high octane album. “Dim Morning Light” continues this more melancholic note with more rhythmic 4/4 percussion and layered, sung vocals, which comes as a real mindfuck after some of the earlier sonic brutality – though spoken-screamed vocals do briefly return – with a new synth sequence percolating in the background by its end. Overall, Blossom is a truly beautiful bit of black candy that offers a lot to savor for fans of unconventional noise and unapologetically aggressive instrumentation, foot to the floor, right until it all falls apart.



Track list:

Glaring Dark of Night Momentary Actuality Departure in Solitude Creating the Devbil in Our Image The Song at Creation’s End No Temple Terminal Lucidity Language of the Stars Dim Morning Light Blossom



