Punish Yourself

Album: Death Glam X X I I I

Category: Industrial / Rock

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-02-23

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





2023 marks the French industrial glam/rock act’s thirtieth anniversary, but don’t go into this latest EP from Punish Yourself expecting the band to make any dramatic changes to its modus operandi. With three original songs, two live tracks, and two remixes, Death Glam X X I I I serves as something of a sampler for the band’s musical antics, without the need for any grand artistic statements. “Mothra Lady” and “Spin the Pig” offer a small helping of the group’s live energy, aided by rather excellent sound quality and a tightness of performance that if compared to their respective 2006 and 2017 studio counterparts, one might be hard-pressed to determine the differences, which speaks well of the band’s proficiency. Of the new tracks, “L4T” stands out for its slow hip-strutting, whip-cracking rock & roll swagger, the snarling vocal layers from VX, Klodia Sparkling, and guitarist X.AV reminiscent of My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult. “Jug” presents a rhythmic juggernaut, both in its original version and Moaan Exis’ remix, with punchy drumming and sparse but snappy guitar riffs, making either iteration a prime dance floor killer, while the sharpened electronics and sultry yet venomous vocals of “Knife” come across like the kind of lascivious machine-driven rocker Lords of Acid might’ve churned out in the mid ‘90s, the Modgeist remix of the song ending things with a peppier electro bounce. There is a saying of “here for a good time, not for a long time.” While Death Glam X X I I I is perhaps not to most essential entry in the Punish Yourself discography, but it is testament to the band’s longevity and ability to adhere to the tenets laid down by their early potential, making that good time last.



Track list:

L4T Jug Knife Mothra Lady (Live) Spin the Pig (Live) Jug [Remix by Moaan Exis] Knife [Remix by Modgeist]



