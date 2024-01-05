Pretty Addicted

Album: We, the Broken Children of Hell

Category: Industrial / Dance / Punk

Label: Self-released

Release: 2023-10-20

Author: Stitch Mayo (StitchM)





Now in their second decade of existence, Pretty Addicted’s diverse musical palette extends further with this latest release. We, the Broken Children of Hell presents a new exploration delving into infectious, hell-driven rhythms, unsettling drones, and hyperactive synth work. Opening the album is the brilliant “Child of the Devil,” the vocals biting from the get-go and overlaid with the sample of an evangelical preacher. From here, the album doesn’t let up. “Fuck Me While Jesus Watches” exemplifies Pretty Addicted’s prowess, the high octane number capturing Vicious Precious’ bold and unapologetic approach as the combination of loaded lyrics and pulsating beats creates a visceral experience that is set to jar you hours after listening.

In the midst of such intensity, Pretty Addicted delivers thought-provoking lyrics, as evidenced by “Bloodlust.” The line “Part of me wants to hate you, part of me wants to heal” encapsulates the internal conflict explored in their overall essence. The band’s usual fusion of danceable punk, and aggressive electro/industrial elements with nods to 2000s horror goth elicit a sense of multifaceted adrenaline-fueled mayhem. Fans of Queenadreena will likely find some familiarity in some of the tones present on We, the Broken Children of Hell, particularly in the way that the chaos feels perfectly restrained yet about to destroy everything it touches. If this is the proverbial future sound of London, buckle up – Vicious Precious is raising hell in all senses and doing it very well indeed.



Track list:

Child of the Devil Heather Trauma Am I Sick? There Is No God You’re a Nice Lady Mindfuck Feed the Sheep Fuck Me While Jesus Watches The Room Bloodlust Pulling Teef Cry Blood Moon No Memories, No Dreams Placid Raw Blaze of Glory Apocalypse (End of the World)



Pretty Addicted

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram