PreEmptive Strike 0.1

Album: Defence Readiness : Condition 1

Category: Dark Electro / Aggrotech

Label: Infacted Recordings

Release Date: 2023-10-27

Author: Ryan James (dreamXE)





A scant few bands have survived the collapse of the aggrotech genre; most have since evolved or perished altogether, victims of yet another stylistic apocalypse in the scene. However, some have been hardy and dedicated enough to persist – Greece’s Preemptive Strike 0.1 is one such act, and Defence Readiness : Condition 1 is the band’s latest offering of sci-fi-themed electro. Though the band has experimented with some diverse sounds and approaches in the past, Defence Readiness has all the markings of a return-to-roots sound. Following the sampled intro of “The Necromancer,” “Ressurective Hunger” hits and sets the tone for the record with its swirling synths, distorted vocals, and a pleasantly thumping beat fit for the dancefloor – certainly nothing that hasn’t been done before, but done well in this case with the songwriting chops that many of the group’s peers lack. “Marauders From Earth” is equally club-friendly, characterized by an insistent synth arpeggio on the chorus that brings to mind millennial futurepop, while “State of War” is heavy on big, bright trance leads that would’ve sounded right at home on playlists of the mid-aughts. While much of the record is composed of these sort of upbeat club numbers, other tracks slow things down a notch to take the listener into classic dark electro territory. “Stellar Castaway” and “The Base was Overrun” employ programming more for dark atmosphere and mood, the former relying on webs of synths and lead singer Jim “The Blaster”’s distorted growls, while the latter largely forgoes vocals for mournful keyboards and samples to tell the tale of the titular doomed depot. Defence Readiness : Condition 1 has the sound of a document out of time, and as usual, that approach cuts both ways. Detractors will find it dated, while those with a sweet tooth for this kind of sound and theme have plenty to dig into and enjoy. Still, PreEmptive Strike 0.1 knows its strengths and delivers the goods by producing solid songs just as well as bringing the club beats, and by that measure, Defence Readiness is a worthy effort.



Track list:

The Necromancer (Intro) Ressurective Hunger Stellar Castaway Marauders From Earth The Base was Overrun Pause in Chaos / Stop the Madness Lunacy Stimulator State of War [Defcon 1 Edit] Beyond Reality Thor the Powerhead Stellar Castaway [Seven Trees Remix]



