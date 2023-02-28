Postcards From New Zealand

Album: PFNZ VII: Liminal Space

Category: Psychedelic / Progressive / Metal

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2022-10-07





Having released five albums in 2022, some of them rereleases, Postcards From New Zealand is quite the prolific enigma. Originally based on the concept of “a man’s will to live flees him to go to New Zealand, and from there, it sends back postcards reminding him of everything that sucks about his life,” a series of albums have continued that lyrical theme, with PFNZ VII: Liminal Space being the seventh in that line. Otherwise, not much information is readily available about the band. They played live once to an invite-only crowd. No one sees their faces. There are no pictures of them available. The membership has continuously been in flux. For PFNZ, the only thing that should matter is the music.

As for said music, it very much adds to the mystique of the act. Stylistically hard to pin down, PFNZ mixes ambient drone, black metal, rhythmic world music, progressive metal, and psychedelia all at varying levels of intensity. It’s like a genre equalizer that’s constantly shifting and can vary greatly between albums or even within songs. While some previous albums felt more like psychedelic black metal, Liminal Space ventures more into the progressive industrial and electronica arena that most of the line of PFNZ albums seem to follow. The opening “Taupō” offers a great microcosm of what awaits a listener as it opens with discordant guitars that give way to a tribal beat and soft Heilung-like chanting followed by aggressive black metal vocal snarls over the returning discordant guitar work, later peppered with droning electronics. Other tracks such as “Kunkunka” bring in a subtle glitchy backing track similar to something found in Skinny Puppy’s “Download” that adds to the disquieting feel of the song. That off-kilter rhythm and glitchy style persists into one of the album’s biggest highlights, “Coshi Wa Ng’oma,” which feels like Atari Teenage Riot fused with black metal.

Postcards From New Zealand can at times be a challenging listen, and Liminal Space is the type of album that requires the right mood. Some aspects of the music feel like they are battling each other for dominance, which can be a bit jarring, though not unexpected given the experimental nature of PFNZ’s work. Fans of the classic, more experimental industrial acts like Throbbing Gristle or Einstürzende Neubauten, or more eclectic rock acts like Frank Zappa or Captain Beefheart are sure to find the chaotic, occasionally almost improvisational, electronic jam-band feel of the band to be an invigorating experience.



Track list:

Taupō Tiresias Kitsune Da’at Hiranyakashipu Niizh Manidoowag Temenos Kunkunka Coshi Wa Ng’oma Incaba Kancofula



Postcards From New Zealand

Trubie Turner (Flexei)