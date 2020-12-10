<PIG>

It has been just over two years since the last album of licentious and lascivious delights from the legendary <PIG>, but that’s not to say he’s not been busy. With numerous collaborations, remixes, a covers album, and a series of exclusive EPs, Raymond Watts is at perhaps the most productive stage of his career. Now presenting his latest album, Pain Is God is just over 71 minutes of the artist’s signature brand of impure, hyper-adulterated industrial/rock, complete with Watts’ usual lyrical flights of flippancy. Of course, while <PIG> is not as regarded for the socially conscious and political messaging that other genre acts are known for, most especially Watts’ associates in KMFDM, it hasn’t prevented him on his more recent releases from entering into the conversation his own ominous observations; Pain Is God is no exception, with themes of corruption in government and religion and the proliferation of war and suffering being threads that run throughout the album. If nothing else, it adds some depth to <PIG>’s already robust sound – a sound that quite simply is at its peak as Watts and his contingent of clamorous cohorts offer up some of the band’s most aggressive work yet.

Songs like the fist-waving boot-stomping march of “Mobocracy,” the vitriolic machine gun drum and guitar assaults of “Hell to Pay in the USA,” the funky electronics and slithery vocal acrobatics topped off by belligerent riffs in “The Wages of Sin” and “Cursed,” the latter especially notable for blending in some lounge lizard organs, pianos, and hand percussion for an extra touch of smarm, all seem to point a few fingers at the sociopolitical zeitgeist. Other songs seem to take a broader view of humanity’s sadomasochistic penchant for inflicting pain upon itself. Such is the case in the opening title track with its hip-thrusting cock rock swagger, the caustic snarl of “Seed of Evil” and “Drugged Dangerous & Damned,” and the pummeling fury of “Sex & Death” as seething layers of synths, percussion, guitar, and those resonant pianos making for one of <PIG>’s more powerful moments, complete with some additional Teutonic vocals provided by the incomparable EN ESCH, while Enrico Tomasso’s trumpets on “Badland” give the song that extra touch of jazzy sickness. Watts’ usual rebukes toward religion in general and Christianity in particular are present in tracks like the symphonically tinged “Confession,” with Cubanate’s Marc Heal and guitarist Günter Schulz also joining in the fray, and the appropriately titled “Rock n Roll Refugee,” which struts along like an anthem for the devil should. And longtime fans will surely rejoice at Watts’ new rendition of “Kickin’ Ass,” originally the opening track on KMFDM’s 1986 What Do You Know, Deutschland? debut; with Sasha Grey providing an extra bit of allure with a backup vocal that is as insidious as it is enticing, the steely funk of the song and its distinct chorus are as powerful now as it was more than three decades ago.

Also hamstrung on this hog highway are backup vocalist Michelle Martinez, regular collaborator Eden Martin, and for the first time in 15 years, guitarist Steve White, and to hear him unleash his solos on the album, his presence has been sorely missed. Everything about Pain Is God is what fans have come to know and love from the Lord of Lard, and in the hands of most other bands and artists, this would be the album’s undoing; though many try, nobody really sounds like <PIG> as Watts has cultivated his sound for so long that any major changes to it would likely be met with admonishment from audiences rather than adulation. Pain Is God is very much a typical album from the Mighty Swine… but with songs like these 14 tracks, topped off with some of the slickest and sickest production yet heard from <PIG>, would we really have it any other way? I think not.



